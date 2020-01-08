'Aggressive' man arrested on Amsterdam to Paris train after causing panic

<p>No weapons were found and no one was injured in the incident on the high-speed Thalys train, said police in the port city of Rotterdam where the train stopped.</p><p>"In the train from Amsterdam to Paris, a 28-year-old man behaved aggressively this morning. Travellers heard the man shouting 'Allahu Akbar', and panic broke out briefly," the police said on Twitter.</p><p>"The man has been arrested and the police are investigating the case. No injuries and no weapons were found."</p><p>Dutch broadcaster NOS quoted police as saying that the man "behaved confused and shouted strange things."</p><p>Dutch railway operator NS was quoted by local media as saying the train, which left Amsterdam at 6:15 am (0515 GMT), continued on its way after a half-hour delay, </p><p>In 2015 a Moroccan jihadist armed with guns and a box cutter attacked people on a Thalys from Amsterdam to Paris before being tackled by three Americans on holiday.</p><p>The attacker, Ayoub El Khazzani, acted under the orders of Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who later went on to plan the Paris attacks in November 2015, investigators say.</p>