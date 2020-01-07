Strikes in France: Talks restart on Tuesday but transport disruption continues

Mass transportation strikes have now passed the one-month mark and are officially the longest in recent French history.

On Tuesday French officials resumed talks with unions Tuesday over a pension overhaul, which labour leaders say could force millions of people to retire later than they thought.

We'll be keeping up with the latest from resumed discussions between French unions and ministers aimed at bringing the dispute over pension reform to a close, but for those travelling on Tuesday there is still plenty of disruption.

Here's what's happening;

🔵 CIRCULATION DES TRAINS le 7 janvier 🔵

📲 Retrouvez l’info en temps-réel la veille dès 17h sur l’#AssistantSNCF 👉 https://t.co/eiZMVDEquX pic.twitter.com/kUfTwBXfIj — SNCF (@SNCF) January 6, 2020

On the railways three quarters of the usual high speed TGV services are running, including four in five of the usual services on the budget Ouigo lines.

On the Intercité services two in five services are running while things have improved in recent days for the local TER services - six out of 10 of the normal services are running.

On the suburban Transilien lines, there is half the normal service.

The disruption also applies to international services such as the Eurostar, which has already published a reduced timetable running until January 12th on its website.

Due to the ongoing #Frenchstrike, we are running a reduced timetable until 12th Jan 2020 inclusive. For more information on how your journey might be affected, please visit our information page: https://t.co/gfogw14zaQ which we'll update regularly as the situation evolves. — Eurostar (@Eurostar) January 6, 2020

In Paris city transport is still limited, although the majority of lines are now running a least a partial service.

All Metro lines are running on Tuesday, but only lines 1 and 14 - which are automated - are running as normal.

Lines 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 7bis, 8, 9, 10, 11 are running reduced services during rush hour only - 6.30am to 9.30am and 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Line 13 is running only during the morning rush hour, lines 6 and 12 running only through the evening rush hour and line 3bis is running between 1pm and 6pm.

On all lines some stations remain closed, but the number of closed stations has also fallen in recent days.

The tram services are broadly running as normal, with lines 2, 5, 7 and 8 completely normal, lines 1, 3b and 6 described as 'quasi normal' and line 3a running four out of five of its usual services.

On the RER suburban trains most lines are running all day, but with reduced services and trains at rush hour are still very busy, while on the buses two thirds of the usual services are running.

French workers are not paid during strikes and after a month with no pay many are finding it hard to make ends meet and are returning to work, meaning that transport operators can offer more services.

Around 30 percent of SNCF train drivers are still striking - compared to 85 percent at the start of the strike.

Flights look set to continue as normal and the disruption does not affect cross-Channel ferries or Eurotunnel's Le Shuttle.

Drivers should plan ahead though, as hardline union the CGT has called for a blockade of all eight of France's oil refineries starting from Tuesday, which could lead to shortages in filling stations over the coming days.

Public support appears to be shifting in the government's favour, with just 44 percent backing the strike in an Ifop poll released Sunday, down seven points from the previous survey on December 19-20.