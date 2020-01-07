Mass transport strikes in France to enter their 35th day

The strikes - now the longest continuous transport strikes in modern French history - are set to enter day 35 on Wednesday.

Despite a few signs of progress in resumed talks between union leaders and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday, there was not enough for transport workers to call off the strikes.

So here's a look at what is happening on Wednesday, January 8th.

On the railways services will again see a slight improvement.

🔵 CIRCULATION DES TRAINS le 8 janvier 🔵

Three quarters of the normal TGV high speed services and the budget Ouigo services will be running.

Half of the usual services will run on the suburban Transilien trains and one third of the Intercité routes. On the local TER services, six out of 10 of the normal services will run.

Some passengers have been reporting that trains are running virtually empty, as people assume there is no service and make alternative arrangements.

International services like the Eurostar are also affected. Eurostar has already published on its website a limited timetable running until January 12th, but nine out of 10 of the normal services are now running.

Cross-Channel ferries are running as normal, as is the Channel Tunnel.

In Paris public transport services have been steadily improving in recent days, although there is still plenty of disruption.

Once again all 16 of the capital's Metro lines will be open, although only lines 1 and 14 - which are automated - will be running as normal.

Lines 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 7bis, 8, 9, 10 and 11 will be running during rush hour only - 6.30am to 9.30am and 4.30pm to 7.30pm. There will be fewer trains than normal and some stations on the lines will remain shut.

Line 13 will be running morning rush hour only, lines 6 and 12 afternoon rush hour only and line 3bis will only be running between 1pm and 6pm.

The city's trams are largely back to normal and this will continue on Wednesday with lines 2, 5 and 8 set to run as normal and lines 1, 3b, 6 and 7 described as 'quasi normal'. Line 3a will be running all day, but with three out of four of the usual services.

The RER lines A and line B - which links the city centre to both airports - will be running all day but with fewer services than normal - and there will be three quarters of the normal bus services running.

City transport operator RATP added a warning that due to a 'protest day' planned for Thursday, it expects services to be more limited. Full details will be published at 5pm on Wednesday.

Elsewhere members of the CGT union are taking strike action at seven of France's eight oil refineries as well as at ports including Le Havre.