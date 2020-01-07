French expression of the day: Ma grande

<p><strong>Why do I need to know ma grande?</strong></p><p>Don’t flinch if someone calls you <i>ma grande,</i> they’re not actually referring to your body size.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Calling someone <i>ma grande </i>'my big/tall [girl]' is a friendly and slightly colloquial way of addressing a female person in France.</p><p>Contrary to what you might think, the expression does not refer to receiver’s physical appearance. The French use <i>ma grande</i> in a similar way as the English use 'my dear'.</p><p><i>Ca va, ma grande?</i> - How are you, dear?</p><p><i>Merci, ma grande</i> - Thank you, dear.</p><p>It's an expression mostly used by older people, usually when addressing young girls rather than women. There is a masculine option (<i>mon grand</i>), but it's a bit rarer than the female version.</p><div>Young girls might find it slightly patronising if older men call them <i>ma grande</i>, especially if they don’t know them well. When in doubt, better to avoid it.</div><div><p><strong>Alternatively..</strong></p><p>Young people tend to say <i>grosse </i>more than <i>ma grande.</i> But, whereas<i> </i><i>grande </i>means 'tall' or 'big', <i>grosse </i>actually means 'fat'.</p><p>As a foreigner, the first time you hear <i>grosse </i>thrown around in a school yard you might be forgiven for flinching over what sounds like blunt body shaming. But <i>grosse </i>doesn’t refer to the receiver’s physical appearance either.</p><p><i>Ca va, grosse?</i> - How are you, hun?</p><p><i>Merci, grosse </i>- Thank you, babe.</p><p>It is however a very colloquial expression, so don't use it unless you're a) roughly the same age as the other person and b) know them very well. </p><p>Similarly, boys use <i>gros </i>as a way of saying 'bro' or 'mate'.</p><p><i>Salut, gros</i> - Hey, mate</p><p><i>A plus, gros</i> - Later, bro</p></div>