France and US 'have 15 days to solve tech tax dispute'

<p>Le Maire said he had a "long discussion" on the telephone on Monday with his US counterpart Steven Mnuchin.</p><p>"We have given ourselves exactly 15 days" to solve the issue at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, Le Maire said, urging Washington not to impose sanctions during this time.</p><p>He was speaking at a meeting in Paris with EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, who said the European Union would "stand together with France" in the dispute.</p><p>President Donald Trump last month threatened to punish France for a new tax on tech giants such as Netflix and Amazon, unveiling sky-high retaliatory duties on $2.4 billion of French wines, makeup and leather handbags.</p><p>On Monday, Le Maire urged Washington to renounce the threatened sanctions and warned of possible EU retaliation.</p><p>"This trade war is in no one's interest and I call on our American friends to display wisdom, to return to their senses," Le Maire told France Inter radio.</p><p>He said his meeting with Hogan would "study the possibility of commercial retaliation".</p><p>France last year approved a levy on tech firms as international efforts dragged on to find a new model to tax revenues earned via online sales and advertising.</p><p>Tech companies pay little in many countries in which they are not physically present.</p><p>The levy will see them paying up to three percent of their revenues earned in France.</p><p>Washington says US companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon have been singled out by the French tax.</p>