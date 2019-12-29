French government and unions exchange bitter accusations in strike deadlock

<p>Deputy Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari accused the hardline CGT union of a "systematic opposition to any reform" while the union's chief Philippe Martinez charged the government with strewing "chaos" in the conflict.</p><p>The strike -- now longer than the notorious 22-day strike of winter 1995 -- has now lasted 25 days and is on course to surpass the longest transport strike in France which lasted for 28 days in 1986 and early 1987.</p><p>Aside from two driverless lines, the Paris metro was again almost completely shut down on Sunday while only a fraction of high-speed TGV trains were running.</p><p>The government and unions are only due to hold their next talks on January 7, two days ahead of a new day of mass demonstrations against the reform which is championed by President Emmanuel Macron.</p><p>In an interview with the Journal de Dimanche newspaper, Djebbari angrily accused the CGT of "attitudes of intimidation, harassment and even aggression" against railway workers who had opted not to down tools.</p><p>He accused the CGT of showing a "systematic opposition to any reform, of blocking and sometimes intimidation".</p><p>"The CGT wants to make its mark through media stunts. But the French are not going to be duped by the extreme-left politicisation of this movement," he added.</p><p><strong>'Like Thatcher'</strong></p><p>But in an interview with the same newspaper, Martinez accused the government of trying to ensure the conflict deteriorated further.</p><p>"Emmanuel Macron presents himself as a man of a new world but he is imitating Margaret Thatcher," he said, referring to the late British prime minister who sought to break the power of the unions in 1980s standoffs.</p><p>"There is real anger. Of course, not being paid for 24 days is tough. But the conflict is the result of two-and-a-half years of suffering," Martinez added.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1577625731_000-1nc2oe.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>He said he was awaiting concessions from Macron in a New Year's address Tuesday evening as well as recognition that "most people are not happy and that he (the president) was wrong".</p><p>The French president, elected in 2017 on pledges to reform France, has remained virtually silent on the standoff, save for a call for a Christmas truce that went unheeded and a vow not to take a presidential pension.</p><p>This will intensify attention on December 31 address, with all eyes on whether Macron offers steps to defuse the conflict or indicates he is ready for a long, grinding standoff.</p><p>The unions are demanding that the government drops a plan to merge 42 existing pension schemes into a single, points-based system.</p><p>The overhaul would see workers in certain sectors -- including the railways -- lose early retirement benefits. The government says the pension overhaul is needed to create a fairer system.</p><p>But workers object to the inclusion of a so-called pivot age of 64 until which people would have to work to earn a full pension -- two years beyond the official retirement age.</p>