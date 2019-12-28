QUIZ: Test your knowledge with the ultimate French cheese quiz

<p>French cheese is undoubtedly delicious and world famous, but it comes with some odd rules and little-known quirks. Test your knowledge of France's second best product (after wine, naturally).</p><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="#ffffff" data-fg="#1486cd" data-rid-id="216584" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"></div></div><link href="https://www.riddle.com/files/css/embed.css" rel="stylesheet" /><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="#ffffff" data-fg="#1486cd" data-rid-id="216584" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"><iframe src="https://www.riddle.com/a/216584?" style="width:100%;height:300px;border:1px solid #cfcfcf;" title="Pop Quiz - The ultimate French cheese quiz"><section><h2> </h2><p>The ultimate French cheese quiz</p></section><section><h2> </h2><p>When the US government announced in October 2019 that it would be putting extra tariffs on French cheese, which cheese was spared the extra import duty?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>French chef Marc Veyrat is suing the Michelin guide over what they said about his cheese soufflé, but what 'offensive' claim did the guide's authors make?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>What year did the French king grant the village of Roquefort the monopoly on making cheese of the same name?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>At the 2019 World Cheese Awards France was disappointed with its medal haul - where was France's best cheese ranked?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Some of the best cheese in France have the label AOP - but what does that mean?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Which French cheese has 'cheese mites' deliberately introduced to give it its distinctive grayish crush?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Which classic French dish consists of mashed potato with garlic, cream and plenty of cheese stirred in?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>According to local tradition, what should never be drunk with raclette - as it will cause the melted cheese to solidify into a giant ball in your stomach?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Very popular and widely eaten in winter in France, raclette nevertheless originates in neighbouring Switzerland. But which canton first created this classic winter dish?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>The name of which cheese-based French winter classic is derived from the <span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">Arpitan word for potato?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">Comté, Beaufort, Emmental, Appenzell or Gruyere</span> would all be ideal cheeses to make what?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>How much cheese does the average French person consume in a year?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>There are well over 1,000 different types of cheese in France, but how many 'cheese families' are there?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>The world's biggest cheese heist took place in eastern France in 2015, when four tonnes of cheese worth around €40,000 was stolen. What type of cheese was it?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Undoubtedly the best bit of a fondue are the crispy bits at the bottom of the pot once all the molten cheese has been eaten - but what name do the French have for these crispy, slightly burnt bits?</p></section><section><h2> </h2><p>More work needed!</p><p> </p><p>You're getting there, but you need to spend a bit more time at your local fromagerie to become a true cheese expert. An whatever you do, don't leave the edges on your plate . . .</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>You are the cheese master!</p><p> </p><p>Congratulations, you really know your French cheeses and could talk fromage with the best of them.</p></section></iframe></div><p class="link-riddle" style="width: 640px; margin: 0px auto; padding-top: 10px;"><a href="https://www.riddle.com" rel="nofollow" target="blank">Quiz Maker</a> - powered by Riddle</p></div>