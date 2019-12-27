More than €1 million donated to striking workers in France

<p>Workers who strike in France are not paid, and receive no union funding, so instead unions organise <i>cagnottes</i> - collection pots - for donations to give to the striking workers.</p><p>The money is collected from members of the public and distributed to the workers. As well as serving a practical purpose, <i>cagnottes</i> can also be a useful tool in assessing the level of public support for strike action.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191227/france-strikes-disruption-continues-on-trains-and-paris-transport-on-friday" target="_blank">Here are the transport services running in France on December 27th</a></strong></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">🚨🚨🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CaisseDeGreve?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CaisseDeGreve</a> : LE MILLION D'EUROS FRANCHI OFFICIELLEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 C'est qui les meilleurs ? Ce sont les donateurs et les travailleurs. MERCI À TOUS 👏😍👍La lutte continue et la Caisse de grève aussi jusqu'au retrait : <a href="https://t.co/ZPmu03YqVi">https://t.co/ZPmu03YqVi</a> <a href="https://t.co/fQcCwFJ16O">pic.twitter.com/fQcCwFJ16O</a></p>— Info'Com-CGT (@InfoComCGT) <a href="https://twitter.com/InfoComCGT/status/1210283342010208256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 26, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>On Wednesday the CGT union - one of the more hardline unions and well represented among train drivers - announced that its <i>cagnotte</i> had topped the €1 million mark since being launched on the first day of the strikes on December 5th.</p><p>"This is concrete proof of the support of a large part of the population," Marianne Ravaud, Deputy Secretary General of the union, <a href="https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/retraite/reforme-des-retraites/soutien-aux-grevistes-la-barre-du-million-d-euros-a-ete-franchie-sur-une-cagnotte-en-ligne-lancee-par-un-syndicat-cgt_3761303.html" target="_blank">told France Info</a>.</p><p>"We receive cheques from all over France, from private sector employees, teachers and pensioners." </p><p>The money had been collected by a variety of the methods from traditional collection buckets outside the RATP headquarters in Paris to more high tech methods such as online collections and a donation stream from video game fans on the Twitch platform, which raised more than €100,000.</p><p>The money will be distributed to striking workers, including a €250,000 donation to employees of the Paris RATP transport network.</p><p>Since the start of the strike action, now entering its fourth week, public support has remained fairly consistent.</p><p>Before the action started around 60 percent of people said they supported the strikers. After two weeks that had fallen, but not by much and stood at around 54 percent.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191219/two-weeks-in-and-facing-christmas-chaos-do-the-french-still-support-the-strikes" target="_blank">EXPLAINED What level of support do striking workers enjoy in France?</a></strong></p><p>Several other collections have also been organised by different unions across France.</p>