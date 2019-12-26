Five French Christmas movies you need to watch

<div>Instead of watching Home Alone for the thousandth time, here are five classic French films to enjoy with a glass of mulled wine (or three). </div><div><strong>Merry Christmas (Joyeux Noël) - 2005</strong></div><div>This beautiful film is about the Christmas truce between French, British and German soldiers in December 1914. By French director Christian Carion, Joyeux Noël is a guaranteed tear-jerker to leave you feeling all warm, fuzzy and Christmassy.</div><div>Starring Diane Kruger and directed by Frenchman Christian Carion, it was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 78th Academy Awards.</div><div><u>Trailer (in English)</u></div><div><amp-youtube data-videoid='HkKkAg4Ew-s' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube></div><div><strong>A Christmas Tale (Un Conte de Noël) - 2008</strong></div><div>Not your typical Christmas comedy-drama. Starring Catherine Deneuve, this one tells the story of the troubled Vuillard family. Torn apart by a heart-breaking past, the family is reunited by their mother’s need for a bone-marrow transplant just in time for Christmas.</div><div>The film won all kinds of awards in France, and was even nominated for the Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival. It also made a splash abroad, featuring in the top ten films of the year in papers including the Chicago Tribune and the LA Times. </div><div><u>Trailer below (with English subtitles)</u></div><div><amp-youtube data-videoid='3Cjfr2EBs-8' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube></div><div><strong>Santa Claus is a Stinker (Le Père Noël est une Ordure) - 1982</strong></div><div>Ask any French person to name a Christmas film and they’ll probably mention this one first.</div><div>"It’s THE cult French comedy that is shown on TV every year at Christmas since it was released in the eighties," says Manon Kerjean, who runs the <a href="http://lostinfrenchlation.com/">Lost in Frenchlation</a> movie screenings in Paris.</div><div>"It’s an absolute classic and makes everyone laugh. I dare you not to laugh."</div><div><u>Trailer below only available in French</u></div><div><amp-youtube data-videoid='tXA6y0lWvZg' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube></div><div><strong>French Fried Vacation 2 (Les Bronzés Font du Ski) - 1979</strong></div><div>Another French favourite, Les Bronzés Font du Ski follows the shenanigans of eight tourists on a skiing holiday.</div><div>"It stars the same actors as Le Père Noël est une Ordure, the theatre troupe ‘Le Splendid’. I recommend nearly every film they played in," says Kerjean,</div><div><u>Trailer below only available in French</u></div><div><amp-youtube data-videoid='xgQH75teJGk' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube></div><div><strong>Santa Claus has Blue Eyes (Le Père Noël a les yeux bleus) -1966</strong></div><div>A proper black and white film to cosy up to, this classic stars French icon Jean-Pierre Léaud as strapped-for-cash romantic Daniel, who takes a job dressing up as Santa Claus to earn enough money to buy a trendy duffle coat to attract girls. Not as well-known as the other films here, but still a golden oldie.</div><div><strong>By Charlotte Mason</strong></div>