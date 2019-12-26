Congregation suffers carbon monoxide poisoning at French Christmas mass

<p>Emergency personnel were sent to the church in the Oise department after several people complained of headaches during the religious ceremony on Christmas eve.</p><p>The church was evacuated to a nearby community hall where 72 people were treated.</p><p>Of those, 19 were brought to nearby hospitals and two, with more severe symptoms, to specialist centres where one was placed in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.</p><p>Local emergency official Nicolas Mougin said carbon monoxide levels up to 350 parts per million (ppm) were measured inside the church.</p><p>The cause of the poisoning has not been determined but investigators were looking into a gas heater.</p><p>The local mayor has ordered the church closed.</p><p>Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odourless, invisible gas produced when burning fuels such as coal, wood, charcoal, oil, kerosene, propane or natural gas.</p><p>The US Consumer Product Safety Commission's website states that exposure to sustained CO concentrations above 150 to 200 ppm can lead to disorientation, unconsciousness and even death.</p>