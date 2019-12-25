Heavy hearts as Notre-Dame misses Xmas mass for first time since 1803

<p>With heavy hearts, French Catholics instead gathered at the nearby church of Saint-Germain l'Auxerrois, a few hundred metres away, for a service celebrated by the cathedral's rector Patrick Chauvet.</p><p>"It isn't the same feeling but it's still a Christmas Mass," said 16-year-old Juliette, who had made the 700-kilometre trip from Aix with her family.</p><p>"There will be a thought for Notre-Dame tonight, that's for sure."</p><p>"We have been crying since April 15, and today even more," said Danielle, a Parisian, who attended last year's mass at the Paris landmark.</p><p>However, she was lifted by the choir of Notre-Dame, who performed at the mass. Meanwhile, workers continue to repair and rebuild the cherished cathedral.</p><p>Notre-Dame, part of a UNESCO world heritage site on the banks of the River Seine lost its gothic spire, roof and many precious artefacts in the fire, which was watched by huge crowds.</p><p>The building had remained open for Christmas through two centuries of often tumultuous history -- including the Nazi occupation in World War II -- being forced to close only during the anti-Catholic revolutionary period in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.</p><p>President Emmanuel Macron has set a timetable of five years to completely repair the eight-centuries-old structure, which remains shrouded in scaffolding with a vast crane looming over it.</p><p>Paris prosecutors suspect criminal negligence and opened an investigation in June, suggesting a stray cigarette butt or an electrical fault could be the culprit.</p><p>The culture ministry said in October that nearly one billion euros ($1.1 billion) had been pledged or raised for the reconstruction.</p>