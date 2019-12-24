Nine phrases that will help you survive Christmas in France

1. Joyeux Noël - Happy Christmas

A basic one to start with, but if you're spending Christmas Day with someone it's nice to wish them a happy Christmas.

And then there's....

Nedelag Laouen, Bon Natale, Bon Nouvè, E güeti Wïnâchte, and Zorionak Once you’ve figured out how to say Joyeux Noël to really impress, try saying it it in some of France’s regional dialects. The above examples are Breton, Corsican, Provencal, Alsatian and Basque. If you want to wish someone a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year you can also say Bonnes fêtes de fin d’année or just Bonne fêtes for Happy Christmas.

2. Qu'est-ce que le père Noël t'a apporté? - What did Father Christmas bring you?

Perhaps more appropriate for children, but there's nothing wrong with keeping the magic alive and asking adults what they got for Christmas either. If you want a slightly more grown up version you could ask Tu as reçu des bons cadeaux? - did you get some good presents?

Although bear in mind that Christmas in France tends to be less consumer focused than in the UK or the US, so people are less likely to talk about the mountains of expensive gifts they have received.

Especially for adults, presents are often more of a token than something hugely expensive.

Try asking the kids what Father Christmas got them

3. Je me régale, c'est trop jolie/génial/intéressant - I love it, it's really pretty/great/interesting

Nevertheless, people may well get you a gift and here are a few more effusive ways to say thank you than simply merci.



If the gift is clothing or jewellery you can add Je la porterai ce soir/demain soir pour le dîner - I'll wear it tonight/tomorrow night for diner. Or if it's something for the house you could say Il sera parfait dans la salle de séjour/cuisine - It will be perfect in the living room/kitchen.

4. Santé/À la tienne/Tchin-tchin - cheers

One way to cheer up any occasion is to start drinking, and here's how to toast people.

When you make a toast in France is considered polite not to drink until you have clinked glasses with everybody present, and you should look a person in the eye when you are clinking glasses with them. Not doing so is not only considered rude but legend has it that it will condemn you to seven years of bad sex. One to avoid.

5. C'est délicieux, comment tu le fais? - This is delicious, how do you make it?

If your new mother-in-law has cooked Christmas dinner for you, it would be wise to praise her cooking, whatever she has produced. And asking for la recette (the recipe) or how to make a particular dish might be a good idea too.

6. Quelle est la tradition française de noël que tu préféres/Quel est ton plat de noël préféré? - What is your favourite French Christmas tradition/favourite Christmas dish?

If conversation is flagging, why not start a discussion of Christmas traditions in your respective countries. Christmas in France tends to be less prescriptive than in other countries - especially in the matter of what to eat on Christmas Day - so lots of families have their own traditions familiale or family traditions.

One thing that does tend to happen everywhere though is La Réveillon - the Christmas Eve feast of seafood which generally involves crevettes, moules, coques, palourdes, langoustines, homard (prawns, mussels, cockles, clams, langoustines and lobster) and always les huitres - oysters - which are a big Christmas tradition in France.

If you're spending Christmas in Brittany, local legend has it that the dead return to join in the Christmas Eve feast at midnight so that's something to look forward to.

Glass clinking is taken seriously in France. Photo: AFP

7. Est-ce que tu vas à une soirée pour le Nouvel An? - Do you have plans for New Year's Eve?

You could try asking about New Year plans as well, in general in France Christmas is a time for family while New Year's Eve is more likely to involve a party.

8. Noël au balcon, Pâques au tison - Christmas on the balcony, Easter around the fire

If things are getting really strained there's always the weather to fall back on.

The above is a traditional French proverb expressing that mild weather at Christmas is usually followed by a harsh winter.

But 2019 has been a year of extreme weather in France, from record-breaking temperatures during the canicule/vague de chaleur (heatwave) during the summer to les tempêtes/orages et les inondations (the storms and floods) that followed during the autumn, especially in the south, so there should be a good few minutes of chat to be had from the weather.

And if you're sure it's not going to cause an argument you could also speculate that the extreme weather could be due to changement climatique - climate change.

9. Oui, c'est vraiment bizarre - Yes, it's really weird

And if all else fails, start describing a particularly bizarre Christmas tradition from your country.

By the time you've finished explaining: "C'est un spectacle de théâtre. Le personnage principal est un garçon joué par une actrice et il y a deux personnages féminins laids joués par des hommes. Tout le monde dans l'auditoire crie aux injures et il y a régulièrement des slogans accrocheurs. Il est particulièrement populaire auprès des enfants." (That's a traditional pantomime for the uninitiated) jaws will be dropping around the table and everyone will be united in laughing at the English.

Le Brexit. No. Just no. However long the gaps in conversation get, don't be tempted to go there.