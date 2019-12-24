French word of the Day: Exact

<p><strong>Why do I need to know exact?</strong></p><p>You will hear this a lot in slightly more slangy conversations and it will come in handy if you want to let someone know that you're on the same page</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Exact is a shortened version of <i>exactement</i> - exactly.</p><p>You can use it two ways, one in its more literal sense of exactly</p><p><i>Je vais prendre ma pizza exactement la même mais sans anchois, s'il vous plaît</i> - I'll have my pizza exactly the same, but without anchovies, please.</p><p>Or you can use it in its more colloquial sense as a way of emphatically agreeing with someone.</p><p>In this sense it translates more like 'you're so right' 'I couldn't agree more' or 'we're on the same page'</p><p>So if you've heard something that you strong agree with, you could say</p><p><i>Oui, exact! C'est entièrement la faute du patriarcat!</i> - You're so right! It is all the fault of the patriarchy!</p><p><i>Alors tu penses que l'oie est meilleure que la dinde à Noël? Exact! - </i>So you reckon that goose is better than turkey at Christmas? Too right! </p><p>You will also frequently hear <i>C'est exactement ça!</i> - That's just it!</p><p>And if you find yourself doing a lot of emphatic agreement (unlikely as it sounds over the festive period) you could use carrément or franchment in roughly the same way.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191025/eight-phrases-to-help-you-emphatically-agree-like-the-french" target="_blank">Eight phrases to help you emphatically agree in French</a></strong></p>