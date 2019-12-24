France Facts. There is a place in France called Misery

In the Nord-Pas-de-Calais area of northern France there is a small village which proudly bears the name of Misery.

Home to approximately 137 people it looks a pleasant enough place and not too miserable.

For the French inhabitants its name would have a slightly different meaning, but still negative - in French misère does have a sense of misery about it, but also means poverty or destitution. So in Victor Hugo's 1862 classic Les Misérables, the characters are generally poverty stricken (although I don't remember a lot of laughs in the book either).

Perhaps influenced by this, the inhabitants of Misery in 2019 decided that for official purposes their commune would merge with a neighbouring one, so they know officially live in the commune of Marchélepot-Misery, which sounds a whole lot cheerier.

