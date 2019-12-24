Disruption to December 25th transport services as no break in French strikes

There are usually some services running in France on Christmas Day, both on the railways and on city public transport, but this year ongoing strike action means the service will be more limited.

Unions had stated in advance that there would be no 'Christmas truce' so here are the services running on Wednesday, December 25th.

On the railways one in three of the normal high speed TGV services are running and three in 10 of the usual services on the budget Ouigo line.

🔵 CIRCULATION DES TRAINS le 25 décembre 🔵

📲 Retrouvez l’info en temps-réel la veille dès 17h sur l’#AssistantSNCF 👉 https://t.co/eiZMVDEquX pic.twitter.com/OVbtiWx6Es — SNCF (@SNCF) December 24, 2019

The Intercité service is running very few trains indeed and the local TER service is badly hit, with just three in 10 of the normal services running.

In Paris services on the Metro are severely reduced, with only the two automated Metro lines - Lines 1 and 14 - running, and the rest closed completely.

On the tram network, however, things are looking brighter. Lines 1 and 3b are running all day with a 'quasi normal' service and all the other lines are running as normal.

On the RER service is badly disrupted, with line A closed completely while around three quarters of the normal bus services are running.

[Mouvement Social] ⚠️ Le trafic sera très réduit ce mercredi 25 décembre sur les réseaux #métro et #RER #RATP. Le détail des prévisions est disponible ci-dessous ⬇️ et sur https://t.co/OElUNYGYky pic.twitter.com/nS0MiQ6z4k — RATP Group (@RATPgroup) December 24, 2019

There are no flight disruptions listed.

If you're in Paris and looking for something to do on the day, quite a few tourist attractions are open, including the Eiffel Tower and the Natural History Museum - click here for a full list.