These are the train services running in France over Christmas

It had been hoped that unions would declare a 'Christmas truce' to allow people to travel as normal on the trains over the festive period, but despite some progress in talks on Thursday, the two biggest rail unions - the CGT and Sud-Rail - have ruled this out.

READ ALSO Is there a deal in sight between the French government and striking workers?

Rail operator SNCF has now published its revised strike timetables running up to December 26th and overall over the holidays it is managing to run about half of its normal services.

Here's what is running.

Saturday, December 21st and Sunday, December 22nd

This was set to be the big weekend getaway, as the majority of French schools break up on Friday, hundreds of thousands of families had planned to travel over the weekend.

According to SNCF, 1.7 million people had booked tickets for the weekend, but only about 850,000 will be able to travel.

In total, half of the usual high speed TGV services will run, although almost all the budget Ouigo services will be running.

Anyone whose train is cancelled has the option to attempt to switch to another service, or claim a full refund while anyone who decided not to travel because of the strike can also claim a full refund.

Monday, December 23rd and Tuesday, December 24th

For those who want to make their Christmas getaway slightly later, a total of 41 percent of high speed TGV and Intercité services will be running.

Demand for these two days was lower than the weekend, but around 400,000 people had pre-booked tickets for these two days, about half of whom will be able to travel as planned.

In total, SNCF says 208,000 people have had their train confirmed, while a further three percent of services will run with an adapted timetable - coupled to a later running train in order to maximise the number of passengers transported with a single driver.

But 192,000 passengers will have to either cancel their trip or try to find a ticket for a different service.

Wednesday, December 25th and Thursday, December 26th

The same level of service will be running on Christmas Day and Boxing Day - 41 percent of the total services normally seen.

Four in 10 TGV services will be running.

Services for Friday, December 27th on December 26th at 5pm.

The more hardline unions - particularly the CGT and Sud-Rail who between them represent about 60 percent of SNCF drivers - have already ruled out a Christmas truce and planned another 'day of protest' for January 9th.

But several of the more moderate unions, including Unsa, have said they would be willing to take a break from striking over the festive period.

SNCF has pointed out that its services have been badly disrupted, so even a strike break would not guarantee a full service, as there would be extensive knock-on effects such as trains being in the wrong place and engines needing maintenance work.

But a break could see an improvement of services over the New Year.

The early part of January also approaches the one-month mark since strike action began on December 5th and many union members - who are not paid during strikes - may begin returning to work as they feel the financial effects of almost a month without pay.

Full details of SNCF services are available on the company's website here - and there is also an SNCF app which provides updates for ticket holders.