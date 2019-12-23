The French Alps valley where traditional log fires will soon be banned

<p>In an effort to combat air pollution, the préfect of Haute-Savoie, Pierre Lambert, signed a decree to forbid the use of traditional fireplaces in the Arve valley. </p><p>The beautiful Alpine valley of Arve in the eastern French département of Haute-Savoie is reported to be <a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/societe/pollution-on-suffoque-au-pied-du-mont-blanc-30-04-2018-7690680.php">the most polluted valley in France</a> and the prevalence of fireplaces is held responsible for this situation. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1576062586_000-p34yp.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><i>The Arve Valley in Haut-Savoie is set to be a fireplace-free zone. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>Pierre Lambert said in an <a href="https://www.francebleu.fr/infos/climat-environnement/invite-pierre-lambert-prefet-de-haute-savoie-1483516620">interview</a> for the radio station France Bleue in 2017 that they were causing up to 80 percent of the pollution in winter in the area. </p><p>ATMO, a local environmental organisation, backed up this claim, stating that “fireplaces contribute up to 70 percent of the fine-particles emission, whereas the industry and transport respectively represent 12 percent and 16 percent”. </p><p>Traditional fireplaces are a crucial selling point for many holiday homes.</p><p>“Many cottage owners highlight in their advertisements exquisite pictures of traditional Savoyard fireplaces,” said Muriel Auprince from Coll’Air Pur, a residents association fighting against air pollution. </p><p>“Tourists enjoy a cosy log fire. I am not really looking forward to getting rid of it,” Jean-Luc, the owner of a bed and breakfast in Saint-Gervais, <a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/environnement/haute-savoie-les-feux-de-cheminees-bientot-interdits-dans-la-vallee-de-l-arve-11-12-2019-8214735.php#xtor=AD-1481423553" target="_blank">told Le Parisien</a>.</p><p>The decree forbidding the use of traditional fireplaces will come into effect on January 1st, 2022. Forty-one towns in the Arve valley will be affected by this directive. </p><p>Since 2012, the French government has been urging residents to modernise their heating systems and get rid of open fires, which are both polluting and inefficient.</p><p>For that purpose, the “Air Bois” fund has been set up and offers grants of up to €2,000 for the replacement works.</p><p><strong>By Jean-Baptiste Andrieux</strong></p>