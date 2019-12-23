Paris police close more Metro stations after surprise demo from strikers

A small group of strikers staged the unexpected action on Monday lunchtime, after protesting outside the headquarters of Paris transport network RATP they moved to Gare du Lyon station and into the Metro network, where they let off flares.

It is reported that there were clashes between strikers and police in the station.

🇫🇷 Alors que la police tente sans grand succès de contenir les manifestants à l’extérieur, dans la Gare de Lyon, la détermination ne retombe pas.

Pendant ce temps, #Macron mange du gâteau à Abidjan... #FiersDeLaGrève #GreveGenerale #Greve #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/QrI5gtTn7p — AlerteInfos 🅙 (@AlerteInfosOFF) December 23, 2019

Footage shot on mobile phones by passengers showed coloured flares being let off on one of the platforms, and passengers being blinded by smoke.

This is resulted in five of the few Metro stations which are still open being closed on orders of the police.

#RéformeRetraites #Grèves En fin de matinée, la ligne 1 du métro a été interrompue en raison de la présence massive de manifestants à la Gare de Lyon pic.twitter.com/ZXa9AQ5PM3 — Rive gauche (@RGauche) December 23, 2019

The stations - Argentine, Charles de Gaulle, George V, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Champs-Élysées- Clemenceau on Line 1 - were closed at around 12 noon.

Traffic was also briefly halted on Line 1 - which as an automated Metro line is one of only two offering normal service during the strikes.