Paris police close more Metro stations after surprise demo from strikers

<p>A small group of strikers staged the unexpected action on Monday lunchtime, after protesting outside the headquarters of Paris transport network RATP they moved to Gare du Lyon station and into the Metro network, where they let off flares.</p><p>It is reported that there were clashes between strikers and police in the station.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">🇫🇷 Alors que la police tente sans grand succès de contenir les manifestants à l’extérieur, dans la Gare de Lyon, la détermination ne retombe pas.Pendant ce temps, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Macron?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Macron</a> mange du gâteau à Abidjan... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FiersDeLaGr%C3%A8ve?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FiersDeLaGrève</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreveGenerale?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreveGenerale</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Greve?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Greve</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GiletsJaunes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GiletsJaunes</a> <a href="https://t.co/QrI5gtTn7p">pic.twitter.com/QrI5gtTn7p</a></p>— AlerteInfos 🅙 (@AlerteInfosOFF) <a href="https://twitter.com/AlerteInfosOFF/status/1209098218237300736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Footage shot on mobile phones by passengers showed coloured flares being let off on one of the platforms, and passengers being blinded by smoke.</p><p>This is resulted in five of the few Metro stations which are still open being closed on orders of the police.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/R%C3%A9formeRetraites?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RéformeRetraites</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gr%C3%A8ves?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Grèves</a> En fin de matinée, la ligne 1 du métro a été interrompue en raison de la présence massive de manifestants à la Gare de Lyon <a href="https://t.co/ZXa9AQ5PM3">pic.twitter.com/ZXa9AQ5PM3</a></p>— Rive gauche (@RGauche) <a href="https://twitter.com/RGauche/status/1209100407458410496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>The stations - Argentine, Charles de Gaulle, George V, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Champs-Élysées- Clemenceau on Line 1 - were closed at around 12 noon.</p><p>Traffic was also briefly halted on Line 1 - which as an automated Metro line is one of only two offering normal service during the strikes.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Manif surprise à la gare de Lyon :La situation se tend entre les forces de l'ordre et les grévistes.📺Le point avec <a href="https://twitter.com/aschatenet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@aschatenet</a> sur <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/La26?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#La26</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LCImidi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LCImidi</a> <a href="https://t.co/4KORP4CkZg">pic.twitter.com/4KORP4CkZg</a></p>— LCI (@LCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/LCI/status/1209068519222128640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2019</a></blockquote></div>