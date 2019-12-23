France's news in English

Paris police close more Metro stations after surprise demo from strikers

23 December 2019
14:14 CET+01:00
Photo: AFP
23 December 2019
14:14 CET+01:00
Paris police ordered an extra five Metro stations closed on Monday after a surprise demonstration involving flares by striking workers.

A small group of strikers staged the unexpected action on Monday lunchtime, after protesting outside the headquarters of Paris transport network RATP they moved to Gare du Lyon station and into the Metro network, where they let off flares.

It is reported that there were clashes between strikers and police in the station.

 

Footage shot on mobile phones by passengers showed coloured flares being let off on one of the platforms, and passengers being blinded by smoke.

This is resulted in five of the few Metro stations which are still open being closed on orders of the police.

 

The stations - Argentine, Charles de Gaulle, George V, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Champs-Élysées- Clemenceau on Line 1 - were closed at around 12 noon.

Traffic was also briefly halted on Line 1 - which as an automated Metro line is one of only two offering normal service during the strikes.

 

 

 

 
