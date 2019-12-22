No Christmas Mass at Notre-Dame for first time in two centuries

<p>The cathedral's press office said midnight mass would still be celebrated on Christmas Eve by rector Patrick Chauvet but it would be held at the nearby church of Saint-Germain l'Auxerrois.</p><p>Notre-Dame, part of a UNESCO world heritage site on the banks of the RiverSeine, was ravaged by the April 15 blaze -- losing its gothic spire, roof and many precious artefacts.</p><p>The building had remained open for Christmas through two centuries of often tumultuous history -- including the Nazi occupation in World War II – being forced to close only during the anti-Catholic revolutionary period in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.</p><p>President Emmanuel Macron has set a timetable of five years to completely repair the eight-centuries-old structure, which remains shrouded in scaffolding with a vast crane looming over it.</p><p>Paris prosecutors suspect criminal negligence and opened an investigation in June, suggesting a stray cigarette butt or an electrical fault could be the culprit.</p><p>The culture ministry said in October that nearly one billion euros had been pledged or raised for the reconstruction.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190820/my-life-was-changed-by-notre-dame-now-i-want-to-share-its-amazing-story">'My life was changed by Notre-Dame, now I want to share its amazing story'</a></strong></p>