Severe disruption on Saturday as strikes hit Christmas getaway in France

This weekend marks the départ de Noël, after schools break up on Friday, tens of thousands of families had been planning to travel to visit relatives for the holidays.

But ongoing strike action has severely limited service on the railways, while roads are expected to be extremely bust as many people opt to drive instead.

Some progress was made in talks between the government and unions on Thursday, but not enough for the strikes to be called off. Unions are concerned about the government's plans to reform the French pension system.

Here's what services on the country's public transport networks are looking like on Saturday.

On the railways half of the normal high speed TGV services will be running, and four fifths of the budget Ouigo services.

The local train services are looking less good, with three in 10 trains running on the local TER network and around a quarter of Intercité services.

International services like the Eurostar and Thalys and Lyria lines are also affected and are running a limited service over the weekend.

Eurostar has also announced a limited timetable until December 28th.

In Paris services will once again be severely disrupted with eight Metro lines closed altogether.

Lines 2, 3bis, 5, 6, 7bis, 11, 12 and 13 will be closed completely.

Lines 1 and 14 - which are automated - will run as normal.

Lines 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 and 10 will be running a limited service in the afternoon only.

On the trams, Lines 2, 5, 6, 7 and 8 will be running as normal.

Lines 3a and 3b will be running all day but with a limited service and lines 1 will be running only for part of the day.

On the RER trains will be running a limited service during the afternoon only while on the buses around 60 percent of services will be running.

Services in the city are expected to be even more severely limited on Sunday, with full details published on Saturday evening.

There are no flights disruptions announced, but anyone with flights booked from January 3rd onwards should be aware that pilots and air crew have called for unlimited strike action unless they reach an agreement with the government over pension ages by Monday, December 23rd.

Eurotunnel's Le Shuttle service is running as normal, as are cross Channel ferries.