France Facts: There has been a rail strike every year since 1947

<p>The French rail operator has confirmed that every year since 1947 there has been at least one strike on the network.</p><p>And that doesn't necessarily mean that pre-1947 was a golden age of industrial relations - just that SNCF's records are incomplete before then.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Le saviez-vous ❓depuis 1947, il n'y a pas eu une année sans grève à la SNCF.</p>— Gianmarco "dans la nébuleuse" (@jmjbest) <a href="https://twitter.com/jmjbest/status/1205919866643009537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 14, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>The company's human resources department has drawn up a list of working days lost per employee per year, and <a href="https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/transports/sncf/greve-a-la-sncf/est-il-vrai-que-la-france-n-a-pas-connu-une-seule-annee-sans-greve-a-la-sncf-depuis-1947_3748597.html" target="_blank">confirmed to French radio station France Info</a> that there had been at least one strike every year between 1947 and 2018.</p><p>Of course the size of the industrial actions have varied - some have been major stoppages such as the one <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191220/no-breakthrough-in-strike-talks-means-more-transport-disruption-on-friday" target="_blank">currently paralysing transport systems</a> all over the country, while others have been minor local disputes that the majority of passengers didn't even notice.</p><p>According to SNCF's data, 1956 was the calmest year on the network, with with just 0.01 working days per employee lost.</p><p>The biggest number of working days lost was 1968 - the famous year when mass strikes gripped France for many months - with 4.7 million strikes days in total among the company's workforce, which at that time numbered 320,000 people.</p><p>Among the 10 worst years for strikes are also 1995 - when another protest over pension reform brought the country to a halt for three weeks - and four years from the last decade - 2007, 2010, 2016 and 2018.</p>