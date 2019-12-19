French word of the day: Blindé

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>blindé</i>?</strong></p><p>If you use it wrongly it could have decisive impact on everyone's holiday expectations.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>If you say <i>je suis blindé</i>, a slang expression, you are claiming to be ‘filthy rich’, ‘made of money’ or just ‘loaded’. </p><p>A popular expression among French rappers, <i>blindé </i>features in the book <a href="https://www.dictionnairedelazone.fr/index.php/dictionary/locution/b/blinde_" target="_blank"><i>Tout l’argot des banlieues</i></a>, (All the Banlieue Slang), for example in the famous rapper Orelsan's song <i>Si seul,</i> (So alone).</p><p><i>Les jaloux croient que j’suis blindé, c’est pas l’avis de ma banque</i> - Jealous people think I’m loaded, my bank doesn’t agree</p><p><strong>How do I use it?</strong></p><p>It's a pretty informal expression, so use it in a young crowd or among friends.</p><p><i>C’est moi qui prends les shots, on vient de me payer et je suis blindé de thunes!</i> - Shots are on me, I just got paid and I’m loaded with cash!</p><p><i>Si je suis aussi bien sapé, c'est forcément que je suis blindé </i>- If I’m well-dressed, it’s obviously because I’m loaded.</p><p>By now you have probably understood that dropping <i>blindé</i> in front of French speaking kids could radically change their expectations for the size of the gifts underneath the Christmas tree. If you want to damage control, you could say:</p><p><i>Faut pas exagérer, papa n'est pas blindé quand même</i> - Don't get your hopes up too high, dad's not made of money you know!</p><p><strong>Alternatives</strong></p><p>Other than the more obvious <i>riche</i>, there are several other, less colloquial ways of saying that someone has a lot of money.</p><p><i>Aisé </i>is often used as a term to describe those ‘better-off’, for example when talking about the wealthier part of the population in socio-economic terms.</p><p>There is also <i>fortuné </i>and <i>opulent,</i> or <i>rupin</i> (which means ‘posh' or 'plushy').</p><p>Of the less formal ones, you have <i>friqué</i>, <i>huppé</i>, <i>bourré </i>(drunk with money) or <i>calé</i>. All mean having (more than) enough to fill your needs. </p><p><strong>Other options</strong></p><p><i>Blindé </i>has other meanings in addition to 'loaded'. It’s commonly used to describe that something is full.</p><p><i>Le Metro était blindé </i>- The Metro was packed</p><p>It can also mean that you yourself are full, like full of food or alcohol:</p><p><i>On a bu tellement de vin hier soir, je suis rentré chez moi complètement blindé</i> - We had so much wine last night, I was completely drunk when I got home.</p>