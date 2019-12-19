French hoteliers lose case against Airbnb in European court

<p>The ECJ ruled that Airbnb can be considered "an 'information society service', distinct from the subsequent service to which it relates."</p><p>The French hotel industry lobby had brought the case arguing that Airbnb operates as a property rental firm and should be regulated as such under French law.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191118/paris-mayor-warns-over-risk-of-olympics-partnership-with-airbnb" target="_blank">Paris mayor warns of 'risk' of Olympics partnership with Airbnb</a></strong></p><p>But the ruling states that France did not notify the European Commission under the EU directive on electronic commerce of any requirements for rental platforms.</p><p>The hoteliers' association AHTOP had launched a case against Airbnb's EU-based subsidiary Airbnb Ireland</p><p>French lawyers argued that Airbnb does not merely connect two parties - a landlord and a rental client - but acts as a kind of unlicensed property agent.</p><p>This is in turn presents unfair competition to licenses tourism operators, they argued.</p><p>But the court found that Airbnb meets its criteria as an intermediary and that France ought to have lodged its concerns before the EU e-commerce law was enacted.</p><p>The site "is not aimed only at providing immediate accommodation services, but rather it consists essentially of providing a tool for presenting and finding accommodation for rent."</p><p>The court also found that Airbnb is not indispensable to the industry, since both landlords and renters can use various other ways to find each other.</p>