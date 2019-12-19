France Facts: There are eight cheese families in France

<p>No, these aren't families who survive all year round on nothing but cheese (although that does sound like an appealing lifestyle) it's the families that the cheeses themselves belong to.</p><p>There are hundreds of different cheeses in France, nobody can quite agree on a number, since many cheeses have regional variations of the same basic recipe, but its generally agreed to be over a thousand.</p><p>Certainly a lot more than former president Charles de Gaulle's famous quote on the subject: "<i>Comment voulez-vous gouverner un pays où il existe 246 variétés de fromage?</i>" (How can anyone govern a nation that has 246 different kinds of cheese?).</p><p>But one thing that is agreed is that there are eight different types of cheese, known in French as <i>familles de fromages</i> - cheese families.</p><p>And they are;</p><ul><li>Fresh cheese, such as cottage cheese or the soft white fromage blanc</li><li>Soft ripened cheese, such as Camembert or Brie</li><li>Soft ripened cheese with a washed rind, such as l'Epoisses or Pont l'Eveque</li><li>Unpasturised hard cheese such as Reblechon or saint Nectaire</li><li>Pasturised hard cheese such as Emmental or Comté</li><li>Blue cheese such as Roquefort </li><li>Goat's cheese</li><li>Melted or mixed cheese such as Cancaillot</li></ul><p>A good cheeseboard in France is generally considered to consist of at least three families - a soft cheese, a hard cheese and either a blue or a goat's cheese.</p><p>Read our full <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20160622/be-on-your-best-briehaviour-a-guide-to-french-cheese-etiquette" target="_blank">guide to the complex cheese etiquette of France</a>.</p>