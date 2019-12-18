French word of the day: Se goinfrer

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>se goinfrer</i>? </strong></p><p>Because it’s that time of the year.. </p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Se goinfrer</i> is a French way of saying that one is stuffing oneself with food. It <a href="https://www.linternaute.fr/dictionnaire/fr/definition/se-goinfrer/#definition" target="_blank">can literally be translated to</a> <i>manger salement et voracement,</i> ‘eating voraciously like a pig’. At the same time the expression implies that the food being stuffed is delicious. <i>La goinfrerie </i>refers to the process of devouring food with great appetite.</p><p><i>Il s'est goinfre de chocolat </i>- He stuffed his face with chocolate.</p><p>So, if there's anytime to use <i>se goinfrer,</i> it's during the Christmas holidays - perhaps the only time of the year when pigging out is encouraged.</p><p><i>On va bien se goinfrer ce noel! </i>- ‘We’re going to stuff our faces this Christmas!’</p><p><i>C'est clair que tante Muriel a abandonné sa régime. T'as vu comment elle s'est goinfré chez mamie?</i> Aunt Muriel clearly stopped her diet. Did you see how she stuffed herself at grandma's?</p><p><i>Vaut mieux éviter de trop se goinfrer à l'apéro pour garder de l'appétit pour les plats délicieux à venir </i>- Better not stuff oneself during the apéro and save your appetite for the rest of the delicious meal.</p><p><strong>Alternatives?</strong></p><p>Another very common French term that means nearly the same is <i>gourmand/gourmandise</i>. </p><p>There is however a subtle difference between<i> la g</i><i>ourmandise </i>and<i> la goinfrerie,</i> dating back to the 18th century in France. While <i>gourmandise</i> is regarded as a quality, a virtue even, <i>gonfrerie</i> is not. A <i>gourmand</i> loves good food and eats it with delight, but not in a piggish manner. And, as we've seen, the piggishness is implied in <i>se goinfrer</i>.</p><p>If someone calls you a <i>gourmand</i> during Christmas, wear the label proudly! In a country that prides itself with its culinary exquisiteness, being a <i>gourmand</i> is proof you're one of them. But it someone tells you to <i>ne pas trop te goinfrer du foie gras - </i>to goo a little less heavy on the foie gras, it might be wise to chew a little slower.</p><p><i>Gloutonnerie</i> is another word for <i>gonfrerie</i>, which also - unlike <i>gourmandise</i> - implies some sort of pigging out</p><p>You can also use <i>se bâfrer</i> or <i>s’empiffrer</i>, which both mean ‘to stuff oneself’ or ‘to guzzle’.</p><p><strong>Other options?</strong></p><p>In addition to the verb <i>se goinfrer,</i> <i>goinfre</i> is also a noun. <i>Manger comme un goinfre</i> means ‘to eat like a pig’</p><p><i>Sebastien est un tel goinfre ! Il a mangé 10 crêpes ce midi. </i>- Sebastien is such a pig! He ate 10 pancakes for lunch.</p>