BREAKING: Unions threaten more power cuts across France as pension strikes continue

<p>Overnight on Monday nearly 50,000 households in Bordeaux had no electricity and on Tuesday morning 40,000 homes in Lyon lost power.</p><p>Unions have confirmed that the cuts were deliberate, and have threatened more to come unless the government backs down on its plans to reform the French pension system.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Coupures d'<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%C3%A9lectricit%C3%A9?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#électricité</a> à <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lyon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lyon</a> 3, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lyon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lyon</a> 6, <a href="https://twitter.com/villeCaluire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@villeCaluire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/villeurbanne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@villeurbanne</a> en cours. Ces coupures seraient volontaires et liées au mouvement social actuel. Nos équipes mobilisées avec pour une réalimentation au plus vite. Plus d'infos à venir</p>— RTE AuvergneRh.Alpes (@RTE_aura) <a href="https://twitter.com/RTE_aura/status/1206873001301553152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 17, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>The CGT union - one of the most hardline unions involved in the strike - confirmed that its members were behind the cuts - and warned that there could be more to follow.</p><div>Francis Casanova, CGT central union delegate at electricity supplier RTE, said: "We consider that this is not malicious.</div><div>"This is a way for RTE employees to show that if there is electricity in this country, it is because they are at work every day."</div><div>The ramping up of industrial action comes as transportation strikes across France approach the three-week mark with no end in sight.</div><div>Unions also confirmed on Tuesday that there would be<a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191217/latest-french-rail-passengers-face-christmas-travel-misery-with-half-of-tgv-trains-hit-by-strikes" target="_blank"> no 'Christmas truce' on the railways</a>, meaning that many thousands of people will have to change or scrap their holiday plans.</div>