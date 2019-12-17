Should I cancel my trip to Paris because of the French strikes?

With its beautiful city centre, festive decorations, great shops and nearby attractions like Disneyland, Paris is a very popular destination for a Christmas or New Year break.

But with unlimited strike action now entering its third week, and no guarantees that it will be over by Christmas, many tourists are now wondering whether to cancel altogether.

The strike is set to be the biggest in France since 1995. Photo: AFP

So what do you need to think about if you have a trip planned?

Will I be safe?

First things first, you will not be in any danger if you come. Strikes in France are generally very disruptive but not violent affairs and unlike in other countries do not lead to mass social unrest and all-out riots, although union-lead protests that accompany strikes can sometimes end in trouble.

You may have seen some dramatic news footage of a small group of black-clad youths who had joined a big union protest smashing windows and setting things on fire on the first day of the strike of December 5th.

However these type of actions are committed by a tiny minority and are generally on pre-planned demonstrations, the routes of which are publicised in advance so they are easy to avoid.

Although the 'Black Bloc' rioters look pretty scary, their actions are usually targeted at shops, banks etc and they are not violent towards people. Skirmishes with the police frequently end in the police using tear gas and rubber bullets, neither of which are fun to be around so we would advise giving demonstrations a miss.

People have also asked if they will be safe walking around the city. Like all big cities Paris does have its share of crime, but pickpocketing is by far the most common crime and in general Paris is a safe city to walk around.

Will I be able to get there?

As the strikes continue the biggest impact has been on transport services.

The biggest disruption is on the railways - where about 80 percent of services are being cancelled each day.

In the early days 20 percent of flights were cancelled, but disruption is now much less and on most days flights are running normally, although it would still be wise to check with your airline in advance.

If you are coming by Eurostar you will find services disrupted but a limited number are running and the same applies if you are travelling by train from another European country.

The Channel tunnel is running as normal, as are cross Channel ferries.

If you're flying, bear in mind that transport between the city and the airport is very disrupted so it might be better to book a connection in advance.



Many Metro lines and stations will be closed altogether. Photo: AFP

Will I be able to get around Paris?

Public transport in Paris is very heavily disrupted, with many Metro lines closed altogether and severely limited services on buses and trams.

So we wouldn't advise relying on the public transport network. Fortunately there are plenty of other options for getting around.

For a capital city Paris is very compact - just 9km across - so most things are within walking distance. Walking is also much the best way to see the city as you can see the sights and drink in the atmosphere as you go.

If you're going a little further there are a lot of bike hire schemes, plus options to hie electric scooters or mopeds and of course there are taxis.

Basically if you're infirm or not able to walk long distances this might not be the best time for a visit, but if you're reasonably fit and active you should be able to get about without too much trouble.

Will everything be closed?

No, the strike largely affects the public sector so businesses should be open as usual. If there is a big demo planned shops, bars and restaurants along the immediate route may be closed, but everything else will be open.

Indeed many Paris shopkeepers, worried about a dip in custom, are pleading with shoppers not to be put off.

Museums and tourist attractions are not directly affected, but of course their staff are trying to get to work without public transport. Some museums, such as the Louvre, have been opening later than normal or closing off some rooms, so we would suggest checking on the museum's website before you go.



A stroll by the Seine is to be advised even if the buses are running. Photo: AFP

What are they striking about?

The strike is about pension reforms. The French government wants to do away with the 42 different systems that France currently operates and create one single system for everybody. But many public sector workers have 'special regimes' that either give them more generous pensions or the right to retire early, so they stand to lose out if the pension system changes.

We asked four French unions to explain to us why they feel they have no option but to take action.

When will it end?

That's the million dollar question! We don't know.

While some groups, including teachers, have taken several one-day actions, the majority of the transport unions are on an 'unlimited' strike.

One rail workers' union says they 'expect to be eating Christmas cake together' - ie still be on strike at Christmas - while a French political analyst that we spoke to said the action could last until the New Year.

In what seems like a tacit admission that things are unlikely to be resolved by Christmas, unions and the government have now moved on to discussion whether a trêve de Noël - Christmas truce - would be possible so that people can still enjoy the holidays and the strikes can resume in the New Year. But even that idea is far from definite.

The last time the French government attempted a major overhaul of the pension system was in 1995 - that lead to three weeks of strikes before the government caved.

But generally as strikes go on services become less disrupted as more employees return to work and in Paris there are now more Metro lines running than there were at the start of the strike.

And if you need any more persuading, some tourists we spoke to said they're actually seeing more of the city since they've been forced to sightsee on foot.