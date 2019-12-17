Paris driver arrested for stabbing two pedestrians in 'row about walking on road'

<p>A female driver has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two young female pedestrians in a row over them walking in the road.</p><p>The road rage attack happened after the pedestrians had insulted the driver and she told them off for walking in the road, according to French newspaper <a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/paris-75/paris-une-conductrice-poignarde-deux-jeunes-filles-apres-une-altercation-sur-la-voie-publique-16-12-2019-8218464.php" target="_blank">Le Parisien</a>.</p><p>Dozens of people witnessed the incident, which happened in the 8th arrondissement, close to the Champs-Elysées.</p><p>Both girls were taken to hospital, one with serious chest injuries, the other with more minor injuries.</p><p>The woman, who was travelling with a young girl in her car, attempted to flee the scene but as they hit a red light 50 metres down the road a group of around 20 people trapped them and alerted the police.</p><p>The woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.</p>