French word of the day: Casse-tête

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>casse-tête</i>?</strong></p><p>It's the ultimate way of describing a complicated situation.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Casse-tête</i> can be roughly translated to ‘headache’ in English. <i>Casser </i>means ‘break’ and <i>tête </i>means ‘head’. It refers to the mental pain of struggling with a problem that is difficult to solve, like a very intricate maths task or a complicated puzzle (puzzle is in fact another possible way of translating<i> casse-tête</i>). You think so hard that your head breaks.</p><p>There’s a game known as <i>casse-tête chinois</i>, ‘Chinese puzzle’, in France, <a href="https://www.linternaute.fr/dictionnaire/fr/definition/casse-tete/#expression" target="_blank">described by a French online dictionary</a> as a ‘solitary patience game’. <i>Casse-tête chinois</i> certainly looks like something that would inflict a headache. It resembles a Rubik’s cube, made up by several wooden pieces that are supposed to be puzzled together to form a certain shape or pattern. </p><p>Fun-fact: Although it's called Chinese, the very first <i>casse-tête</i> game was actually made in Greece in the 3rd Century, according to the dictionary l’Internaute. The game did however become very popular in China during the 19th century.</p><p><strong>How do I use the expression <i>casse-tête</i>?</strong></p><p>You can also use it in a less literal sense to describe something that's a pain or a problem.</p><p>If you have to enter Paris by car during the strike, you can definitely say: <i>Mais quelle situation casse-tête!</i> - ‘What a headache!’</p><p>French media have used it several times to describe the strikes, like here in <a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/economie/retraite-universelle-la-sncf-s-arrache-les-cheveux-13-12-2019-8216391.php" target="_blank">Le Parisien:</a></p><p><i>Un casse-tête, une patate chaude, une bombe sociale, qui quelle que soit l'expression utilisée pour qualifier cette mission promet au service RH de la SNCF de longues nuits sans sommeil</i>. - 'A headache, a hot potato, a social policy bomb. Whatever the expression one chooses to describe this task, it means long, sleepless nights for the HR department at the SNCF.'</p><p>Perhaps unsurprisingly, Brexit has also been described as <i>casse-tête. </i><a href="https://www.monde-diplomatique.fr/2019/12/GILLISSEN/61091" target="_blank">Here </a>in Le Monde Diplomtique:</p><p><i>Face au Brexit, le casse-tête nord-irlandais</i> -The North-Irish puzzle tormenting Brexit </p>