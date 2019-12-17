French strikers determined to carry on - 'If we give in now, we will have lost everything'

In Paris, workers, unions and their supporters gathered for a fourth mass protest rally against the government's plans to reform the French pension system and The Local spoke to some of the strikers about how they are managing.

The strikes began on December 5th and many people - particularly transport workers - have been on strike ever since.

French workers are not paid during strikes and with Christmas approaching many said they were experiencing financial difficulties - but added that they were determined to carry on.

Unions fear that the government's proposed reforms will see French people working longer and for smaller pensions, although the government says the new system will be more fair to everyone.

It wants to replace the current highly complicated system of 42 different pension regimes with one universal system and do away with the 'special regimes' that allow some people - predominantly in the public sector - to retire early.

Kamal, 42, is an SNCF employee who has been on strike since December 5th.

A father of two, he admitted that things have been tough for his family.

He told The Local: "Every day we go on strike, we are putting ourselves in a precarious financial situation.

"I was ready to strike until December 11th or 12th, no more. I didn't know it was going to last so long.

"But too bad, I'm making a sacrifice.

"The children don't fully understand, they told me last night that the railway workers are bad, that it's our fault that the country is blocked.

"I explained that it's the government blocked by us. The little one doesn't understand the social and political issues.

"We didn't want to go on strike at Christmas, it was the government who pushed us to do it. They are the ones who control the schedule.

"Often other people support us, people encourage us. We haven't experienced any insults while we've been striking. Everyone's involved, it's not just a strike for us.

"Screw it, we're going all in - Operation Kamikaze."

A fellow SNCF worker known as Snoop, 37, added: "We don't have a choice. If we give in now we will have lost everything."

The two were among thousands of people who took to the streets of Paris on Tuesday to show their determination.

Eight unions were represented and for the first time the CFDT - France's largest union and also considered one of the most moderate - joined the protests.

Union leaders say they were joining the more radical unions like the CGT on the streets because for them, last week's announced by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe about a 'pivot age' of 64 "crossed a red line".

President Emmanuel Macron had made it a campaign promise that France's legal retirement age of 62 will not be touched.

So people would still be able to retire aged 62, but they would get a smaller pension than their colleague who has worked for another two years.

Among the workers who have been involved in all-out strikes since December 5th are employees of RATP, the Paris public transport network.

RATP worker Okan said: "It’s really difficult. There will surely be less Christmas gifts under the tree this year. We’ll consume less.”

Striking workers do not get paid, but unions often run a cagnotte (collection) for donations from the public to give to striking workers.

But Okan said the RATP cagnotte is paying out just €16 a day to strikers.

Teachers have also joined the strikes, fearful that a change to pension calculations will see them losing out, but most teachers have been holding a series of one-day walk-outs rather than the unlimited strike action of the transport workers.

Teachers Véronique and Brigitte are both close to retirement and worried about their pensions.