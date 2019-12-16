French word of the day: Guignol

<p><strong>Why do I need to know guignol?</strong></p><p>Learn <i>guignol </i>and you will seriously impress people with your in-depth knowledge French culture, politics and society. Seriously, it doesn't really get much mire French than this.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>If you tap the word <i>guignol </i>into Google Translate, the search engine suggests "the bloodthirsty chief character in a French puppet show of that name that is similar to Punch and Judy.”</p><p>It's not too far out. Punch and Judy is a popular British puppet show that first appeared in 1662 and, in the centuries to follow, <a href="https://www.telegraph.co.uk/expat/expatlife/7949781/Punch-and-Judy-around-the-world.html" target="_blank">gained international fame</a> for its fearless political incorrectness.</p><p><i>Guignol</i>, which really means 'puppet' or 'marionette', is most popularly associated with<i> </i>Les Guignols, a French modern version of Punch and Judy. For the 30 years the show aired (from 1988 until 2018), the puppets featuring in Les Guignols had a tremendous impact on French popular culture, ridiculing politicians and famous personalities in a way only dolls can.</p><p>The satirical TV show immortalised itself through iconic displays of several French Presidents. Jacques Chirac, a frequent puppet-guest, sometimes turned into the character Super-Menteur, ‘Super-Liar’, whose superpower was the ability to utter unbelievable lies without getting caught.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1576508598_000-par1193040.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><i>Former President Jacques Chirac appeared frequently in the French TV show Les Guignols. Photo: AFP</i></p><p><strong>How do I use it?</strong></p><p>The term <i>guignol </i>was popularised through the show and today it's often used to state that someone is a "fool," "idiot" or "clown."</p><p>French people may mutter <i>quel guignol ! </i>- what a clown! at the TV, when listening to a politician they dislike.</p><p>You can also use it when talking to or about someone:</p><p><i>Arrête de faire le guignol.</i> Stop fooling around.</p><p><i>Papa fait toujours le guignol, et parfois il se fait mal.</i> Dad is always clowning around. Sometimes so much so that he hurts himself.</p>