France Facts: You have to give way from the right, except when you don't

<p>The rule of <i>priorité à droite</i> - give way from the right - is well known but also widely misunderstood.</p><p>Said to have been originally introduced to make life easier for people driving a horse-drawn cart, it is still enshrined in the highway code, and regularly confuses non French drivers (and sometimes even some French ones).</p><p>Essentially the problem with it is realising when it should be applied and when it should not.</p><p>The rule that you must give way to any traffic approaching from the right applies on all roads - except those that have other markings or signage in place.</p><p>So in practice, most roads have their own road signs or road markings that tell you who has priority.</p><p>The ones that don't tend to be smaller rural roads which is where <i>priorité à droite</i> applies.</p><p>Except there are some fairly major routes that don't have alternative markings - such as the Arc de Triomphe roundabout - so the rule of the right applies again.</p><p>Simple, no?</p><p>Well no not really - here is a <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190808/how-does-priorit-droite-really-work-when-youre-driving-in-france" target="_blank">full explanation of how priorité à droite really works</a>.</p>