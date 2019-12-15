French transport strikes enter third week with slight improvement in Monday services

The mass transport strikes over pension reform show no sign of being speedily resolved, and instead discussions have moved on to whether unions would be willing to declare a 'Christmas truce' to allow people to visit family and friends over the holidays.

But after a badly disrupted weekend with very few services running - especially on Sunday - Paris residents will see some improvement on Monday.

The city's RATP transport network has been sacrificing weekend services in order to concentrate its resources on getting commuters to work and back.

[Mouvement Social] ⚠️ Le trafic sera très perturbé lundi 16 décembre sur les réseaux #métro et #RER #RATP. Le détail des prévisions est disponible ci-dessous ⬇️ et sur https://t.co/7OhMS4j8Sg pic.twitter.com/CNPe1rs1om — Service client RATP (@ClientsRATP) December 15, 2019

On the Metro lines 1 and 14 - which are automated - will be running as normal. Six other lines - 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 and 11 - will be running a limited service during rush hour only and the remaining eight lines will not be running at all.

On the tram, Lines 5 and 7 will be running as normal and lines 2, 6 and 8 will be running all day, but with fewer services than normal. Lines 1 and 3a will be running limited services during rush hour only and Line 3b will be running only in the afternoon.

On the RER there will be limited services running during rush hour only and about 50 percent of the normal bus services will be running.

On the railways there will be a slight improvement with 30 percent of the high speed TGV services running - up from 25 percent last week - but still only one in six Intercité services and four in 10 local TER services - with many of those being bus replacement services.

🔵 CIRCULATION DES TRAINS le 16 décembre 🔵

📲 Retrouvez l’info en temps-réel la veille dès 17h sur l’#AssistantSNCF 👉https://t.co/eiZMVDEquX pic.twitter.com/dzDiDfY16n — SNCF (@SNCF) December 15, 2019

Flights to, from and over France are running as normal, but if you're flying in to Paris, bear in mind that connection services between the city and the airport are badly disrupted, so you would be wise to book in advance either one of the Paris Airport private bus services or a taxi or car service.