Fire erupts at Total oil refinery in northern France

<div>The blaze started at about 4am in a pump at the plant at Gonfreville-l'Orcher, near the port city of Le Havre, the local prefecture of the Seine-Maritime region said.</div><div>It said the blaze has been brought under control and is dying out though some small fires remained.</div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Incendie à la raffinerie Total de Gonfreville l'Orcher près du Havre <a href="https://t.co/W3Gw2vKDni">https://t.co/W3Gw2vKDni</a> <a href="https://t.co/17Xsha5m6j">pic.twitter.com/17Xsha5m6j</a></p>— France Bleu (@francebleu) <a href="https://twitter.com/francebleu/status/1205775752257388546?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 14, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div>Tests for air pollution near the plant were negative but the prefecture advised residents to stay indoors.</div><div>Total said in a statement that no one was injured and that all those at the site, which employs around 1,500 people, have been accounted for.</div>