Fire erupts at Total oil refinery in northern France

The blaze started at about 4am in a pump at the plant at Gonfreville-l'Orcher, near the port city of Le Havre, the local prefecture of the Seine-Maritime region said.

It said the blaze has been brought under control and is dying out though some small fires remained.

Incendie à la raffinerie Total de Gonfreville l'Orcher près du Havre https://t.co/W3Gw2vKDni pic.twitter.com/17Xsha5m6j — France Bleu (@francebleu) December 14, 2019

Tests for air pollution near the plant were negative but the prefecture advised residents to stay indoors.

Total said in a statement that no one was injured and that all those at the site, which employs around 1,500 people, have been accounted for.