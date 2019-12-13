Will French trains will be running by Christmas?

Once the schools break up for the Christmas holidays, French railways usually see a big rise in use as French people travel to see relatives over the holidays.

So with just a week to go before the schools break up and SNCF still cancelling 80 percent of its services due to ongoing strike ongoing, thoughts have turned to the Christmas and New Year break.

Transport workers, including SNCF staff have declared an 'unlimited' action as they continue to battle the government's proposal for pension reform.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe released more details on Wednesday of the proposal for a universal pension system, which would see the end of 'special regimes' enjoyed by many public sector workers, which include the right to retire early.

Unions' reaction to the proposals was not positive, as many fear it could lead to a sharp reduction in pensions and people being forced to work longer.

So with no immediate end to the conflict in sight, thoughts have turned to whether strikers could declare a 'Christmas truce' to allow people to enjoy their holidays, before resuming the strike action in the New Year.

However at the moment, that is not looking very likely either.

The CGT union, which is among the most hardline of the French unions, was blunt on the subject.

"No truce for Christmas, unless the government comes to its senses before that," warned Laurent Brun, general secretary of the union's railway branch.

Sud-Rail union is also taking a firm line. Fabien Dumas, the organisation's federal secretary, told French media that discussion among members is now already focused on "the end of the year" for strike action and they are looking to amplify their movement.

Asked whether there would be trains at Christmas, he replied "for the moment, no."

Between them the CGT-Cheminots and Sud-Rail unions represent around 60 percent of train drivers, so their members voting to continue the strikes will have a major impact on trains.

The FO union, which represents about 10 percent of drivers, also says it is prepared to carry on until Christmas or beyond.

However, the two more moderate unions that represent SNCF workers - the CFDT and Unsa - have indicated that they are willing to negotiate.

CFDT leader Laurent Berger indicated that "during the holiday season, especially so that people can join their families and spend the Christmas holidays together, they must be given the opportunity to move as they see fit, and the CFDT is committed to this too".

Unsa said it had been "heard on certain points" by the government so might be willing to negotiate.

The other factor that needs to be considered is how many drivers will stay out if the strike action continues over weeks.

French workers are not paid during strikes, although unions often run a cagnotte or collection pot for donations that are passed on to striking workers.

So if strikes continue for a long time many workers - unable to take the financial hit - gradually return to work.

On the first day of the strike action, 85.7 percent of train drivers were on strike. By Thursday that had fallen to 71.6 percent, which is reflected in the fact that SNCF is now running about 20 percent of its normal timetable, as opposed to just 10 percent on the first day of the strike.

If the strike continues for another week, it is likely that more drivers will return to work, meaning SNCF will be able to offer a slightly expanded service.

The other thing that both unions and the government will be keeping a close eye on is the level of public support for the strikers.

A poll by the Elabe institute released on Thursday found France evenly divided over the government's proposed pension reforms, with 50 percent of respondents approving and 49 percent against.

But the poll also found that 54 percent supported the unions' protest, down slightly from around 60 percent who supported the strikes on December 5th - the first day of strike action.