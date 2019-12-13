Paris set to be badly hit over weekend as strike transport disruption continues

The city's RATP network has said it will be following the same pattern as last weekend - when it sacrificed weekend services in order to concentrate its resources on keeping as many commuter lines as possible open during the week.

The strike over pension reform shows few signs of being speedily resolved as both unions and government reiterate their positions.

For the government the reform is necessary to create a simpler, universal system that is fairer for everyone.

But unions fear that the changes will leave people working for longer with smaller pensions once they do retire.

In Paris, unions on the RATP network have already confirmed that they will be striking at least until Wednesday, December 18th.

Services on the city's Metro, bus, tram and RER network expanded slightly on Friday, but are set to fall again over the weekend.

Transport bosses have said that their priority is run as many commuter services as possible, and so weekend services will be sacrificed. Anyone who can avoid Metro and RER services over the weekend is advised to do so.

On Saturday only the two automated Metro lines - Line 1 and Line 14 - will be functioning normally.

Nine lines will be closed altogether while five others - lines 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 - will be running only in the afternoon from 1p until 6pm.

Two tram lines - 5 and 8 - will be running normally. Line 1 will only be running between 6am and 11am and 3.30pm to 9pm while lines 2, 3a, 3b, 6 and 7 will be running all day but with a limited service.

On the RER suburban train lines A and B will only be running between 12 noon and 6pm, with a limited service and 60 percent of the normal bus service will be running.

Sunday's services are likely to be even more limited, with RATP due to publish full details on Saturday evening, but warning people not to use the public transport network unless absolutely essential.

On the railways the situation will be similar - with slightly fewer services than had been running on Friday.

🔵 CIRCULATION DES TRAINS le 14 décembre 🔵

📲 Retrouvez l’info en temps-réel la veille dès 17h sur l’#AssistantSNCF 👉 https://t.co/eiZMVDEquX pic.twitter.com/4tzrsOrw7Z — SNCF (@SNCF) December 13, 2019

There will be 25 percent of the usual services running on the high speed TGV network. The intercité will only manage one fifth and the Transilien suburban services just one in six as again bosses try to save their resources for commuters.

The worst affected will be the local TER network with just three out of every 10 services running, many of those involving replacement bus services.

SNCF has, however, reopened its online booking system, which had been closed since the strike began because of the uncertainty of the situation. It is now accepting bookings until December 18th on a limited number of services. More information is available here.

Bear in mind that the disruption continues to affect international rail operators like Eurostar, Thalys nd Lyria, all of which continue to operate limited services.

The Channel Tunnel, which does not run on the French railway network, is not affected.

Flights are still looking OK, and there is no disruption forecast.

On the roads there are still blockades at four of France's oil depots, but the other four are now clear and fuel is getting through. There are still some shortages at petrol stations though, especially in the north west of the country, so check out this interactive map if you are planning a journey.

Newt week strikes look to continue, with unions calling for another 'day of protest' on Tuesday, December 17th with further one-day walk-outs and marches and demonstrations in the streets.