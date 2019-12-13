French expression of the day: Habillé comme l’as de pique

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>habillé comme l’as de pique</i>?</strong></p><p>Because Parisians might not forgive you your lack of fashion sense. </p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Être habillé comme l’as de pique</i> - to be dressed like the ace of spades - is used colloquially to describe someone wearing clothes that, to put it kindly, aren't easy on the eye. </p><p>So, next time you see someone displaying questionable fashion tastes, you might say <i>il/elle est habillé/e comme l’as de pique</i></p><p><strong>Origins</strong></p><p>No one really knows where and when the expression originated, but according to the writer <a href="https://www.cnews.fr/culture/2013-06-04/pourquoi-dit-etre-habille-comme-las-de-pique-479578">Delphine Gaston</a> it comes from uncanny resemblance of the shape of the ace of spades to a hen’s rump.</p><p>The spade has traditionally been seen as the weakest colour of the cards in France and is often associated with bad luck or negative outcomes.</p><p>Molière, the classic French playwright, used “ace of spades” as a synonym for idiot in his play Le dépit amoureux.</p><p><strong>Alternatives</strong></p><p><i>Fagoté comme l’as de pique</i> - an outdated version of <i>habillé comme l’as de pique.</i></p><p><i>Fagoter </i>means to twirl branches and twigs together until they become a <i>fagot </i>(brushwood). In other words French people used to compare poorly dressed people with shoddy brushwood. </p><p><i>Être mal sapé -</i> <i>saper</i> is a colloquial word meaning “to be dressed”. Therefore, <i>être mal sapé </i>means “to be badly dressed” </p>