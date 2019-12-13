France Facts: A study of French postmen's testicles once won an international science prize

<p>A bevy of brave French postmen in Toulouse volunteered to have thermometres taped to their testicles in an experiment to find out if both are the same temperature.</p><p>The study, conducted by leading fertility specialist Roger Mieusset and Bourras Bengoudifa from the University of Toulouse, concluded that the left one is slightly warmer than the right - but only if a man is wearing clothes.</p><p>The experiment outline did not explain why postmen were considered the perfect subjects for testing, but added that a follow-up experiment tested the temperatures of the testicles of 11 bus drivers, with the same result.</p><p>The experiment secured the IgNobel science prize for Mieusset and Bengoudifa, the annual international prize that celebrates the more light-hearted science experiments that 'make people laugh and then make them think'.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This year's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IgNobel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IgNobel</a> Prize in Anatomy: Roger Mieusset and Bourras Bengoudifa, for measuring scrotal temperature asymmetry in naked and clothed postmen in France. *emoji redacted by the NSFW Indicator*</p>— Improbable Research (@improbresearch) <a href="https://twitter.com/improbresearch/status/1172275796234448898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 12, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Roger Mieusset is a fertility specialist who is a leading researcher into the causes of infertility - which can be impacted by either very high or very low temperatures which damage or destroy sperm.</p>