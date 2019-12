Powerful winds will hit the French west coast starting on Thursday evening, battering the entire Atlantic coast with heavy rain through Friday.

French weather channels urge those living on the coast to be careful, as wind gusts could reach a strength of 100km/h.

Friday will be the worst day, according to Météo France, with powerful gusts sweeping over an area comprising the Bay of Biscay in the south west all the way to the Mediterranean rim.

Attendez-vous à un temps particulièrement venté demain ! Soyez prudents sur l'Arc atlantique où les rafales de vent pourront avoisiner les 100 km/h. pic.twitter.com/uo7NH7ZABi — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) December 11, 2019

The heavy rain predicted for a large part of the country is expected to be especially bad in the south west. Météo France warns of potentially dangerous tidal levels, and has put five départements on the Southwestern tip of the country on orange alert for rain-flooding.

Photo: Météo France