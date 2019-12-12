French jihadist jailed for 30 years for knife attack on soldiers at Jewish centre

<p>Moussa Coulibaly, now 35, staged his assault just weeks after the killing of 12 people at the Charlie Hebdo newspaper offices in Paris, the beginning of a wave of assaults carried out in the name of the Islamic State (IS) and other jihadist groups.</p><p>In issuing its ruling, the judges noted that Coulibaly had shown "little or no regret" for the attack, in which two soldiers were injured before a third wrestled Coulibaly to the ground.</p><p>They found "an almost fanatical determination" to apply IS calls for French citizens to carry out terror attacks on home soil.</p><p>The assault sparked criticism of the government's security efforts after the Charlie Hebdo massacre, since Coulibaly was well known to police.</p><p>A few weeks earlier, French intelligence services had been alerted to the fact that he was trying to enter Turkey - a key staging point for jihadists seeking to go fight in Syria - and asked the country to expel him.</p><p>He was questioned upon his return but later released because of insufficient evidence to press charges.</p><p>After the Nice attack Coulibaly told investigators he hated France as well as police, the military and Jews.</p><p>But in court on Thursday, Coulibaly said: "I'm now against violence. I would not do again what I did."</p>