France facts: Pregnant women have to stand up for injured veterans on the Metro

<p>The Paris Metro, like most public transport systems, has a number of 'priority seats' which should be reserved for those who need them most.</p><p>But unlike many other countries, who simply state that the seats are for pregnant women, the elderly or anyone with a disability and leaves them to fight it out among themselves if there are not enough seats to go round, Paris transport authorities have given the matter some serious thought.</p><p>And they have come up with a nine-point list showing who they think are the most deserving.</p><p>At the top of the list, able to claim a seat from absolutely anyone, are disabled war veterans.</p><p>Below war veterans are blind people, followed by disabled workers and disabled civilians who have difficulty in standing.</p><p>Pregnant women come in at number 5, in a blow to anyone who feels that growing an entire other human might at least entitled you to a sit down.</p><p>After pregnant women comes anyone who is accompanied by a child under the age of four.</p><p>Disabled non-military folk are at number 7, while at 8 is anyone who is not actually registered disabled but does have a card stating that they have difficulty standing.</p><p>And finally, in a blow for the 'respecting your elders' doctrine, people aged over 75 come last on the list.</p><p>Exactly how you're supposed to determine whether a disabled person is a war veteran or not, or whether an amputee is in work or not, is not specified in the <a href="https://www.ratp.fr/categorie-faq/4626?faqid=2066" target="_blank">Metro rulebook</a>.</p><p>On the plus side, if you travel on certain lines during rush hour, the crush of people is so intense that your fellow passengers more or less hold you up anyway.</p>