France Facts: There's a beach where Garfield phones have been washing up for 30 years

<p>A stretch of beaches in the Bay of Brest have for the last 30 years regularly seen plastic novelty phones shaped like cartoon character Garfield wash ashore.</p><p>In 2018 alone around 200 phones washed up on the 24km stretch of coastline and they have been appearing regularly in the same place for the past 30 years.</p><p>It is generally assumed that the items come from a container that fell off a ship in the area some time in the 1980s, but the problem is that nobody can find any records of such a loss.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1575985398_gafield.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 480px;" /></p><p>One local farmer thought he had solved the mystery when he recalled a storage container washing ashore in the late 1980s, but although the container is still there it is now empty - and yet the phones keep arriving.</p><p>The plastic phones - which are about 30cm long and have eyes that open and close when the receiver is lifted - have had one good effect though.</p><p>Local environmental groups say that because of the novelty value of the phones they find it easy to recruit volunteers for regular beach-cleaning events in the area.</p><p>“The beach sweeps become almost like a treasure hunt,” said local environmentalist Claire Simonin Le Meur.</p>