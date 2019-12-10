Why 2020 is a good year for holidays in France

In France public holidays are marked on whichever day of the week they happen to fall - so if the holiday lands on a weekend there is no extra time off work.

French workers get 11 public holidays a year (apart from the lucky folk of Alsace Lorraine, who get 13) and the good news is that in 2020 just two land on a weekend, meaning nine extra days off work.

Even better, five of them will fall either on a Monday or a Friday - meaning a fair amount of long weekends.

This year, Ascension (May 21st) will fall on a Thursday, while the French Fête de National (or Bastille Day as it is known to Anglophones) on July 14th will fall on a Tuesday.

In other words, you have two chances to faire le pont (do the bridge) as the French say by taking just one day of annual leave to create a four-day weekend.

Only New Year’s Day will fall on a Wednesday, but you might not want to go back to work right after the end of the year celebrations. You could request in two extra days off to fill the gap between the New Year’s Day and the weekend.

Regrettably, Assumption day (August 15th) and All Saints’ Day (November 1st) will fall on a Saturday and a Sunday, so won't give you any time off work.

This is the full list of public holidays in France

New Year's Day: Wednesday, January 1st

Easter Monday: Monday April 13th

Labour Day: Friday May 1st

Victory in Europe Day (end of WWII): Friday May 8th

Ascension: Thursday May 21st

Pentecost: Monday June 1st (although not everybody gets this after recent and confusing changes to the rules).

Bastille Day: Tuesday July 14th

Assumption Day: Saturday August 15th

All Saints' Day: Sunday November 1st

Remembrance Day: Wednesday November 11th

Christmas Day: Friday December 25th

