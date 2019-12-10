Pension protests: Tight security as striking workers take to streets across France

In Paris 6,000 extra officers have been called up and shops, bars and restaurants along the march route have been ordered to close.

Police fear a repeat of the violent scenes at a march on Thursday, December 5th - the first day of mass transport strikes that are currently bringing France to a virtual standstill.

According to Le Parisien newspaper authorities believe some "3,000 militants" including the more radical yellow vests, known as "ultra jaunes" could join the Paris march intent on causing violence.

Some 800,000 striking workers marched peacefully last Thursday to show their opposition to the French government's plans to reform the country's pension system. But a small group of rioters - many of whom arrived with their faces covered and wearing gas masks - smashed windows and set a vehicle on fire on the march route.

Independent estimates for Tuesday's turn-out put the figure at between 400,000 and 600,000. The government will be keeping a close eye on the numbers to sense whether the opposition to its pension reforms is gaining strength or weakening.

Tuesday's Paris demonstration starts at the Invalides (Place Vauban) in the 7th arrondissement and makes its way through southern Paris to Denfert-Rochereau in the 14th.

Paris police chiefs have ordered shops, bars and restaurants along the route to stay closed until the evening.

For some shops the closure order represented a further blow after lost sales due to six days of strike action.

Dewis, the owner a small lunch shop called Salad & Cake said he planned to stay open despite the police warning, as he worried about the financial impact the strike had on him and his employees.

"Our income is slashed by roughly 25 percent every day there’s a strike," he told The Local.

Still, he was fiercely critical of the governments proposed pension reform.

“It’s a scam,” he said. "The proposed points-based system is just a manner of taking our money.”

Although as a private business owner he doesn’t benefit from any of the French special regimes, he said he didn’t buy the government's argument that the reform was a way of doing away with outdated, luxurious schemes.

“Why doesn’t the government scrap their own special pension regimes?”

Organised by the unions, the marches across France are intended as a display of strength against the government, which is on Wednesday set to unveil more details of its plans to reform the French pension system.

Unions claim the government's reform will simply mean many workers having to work longer and ending up with lower pensions. The official retirement age in France is 62.

On the march were Michel, 53, and Corinne, 46, work for one of France's most radical unions the CGT.

Corinne said: "We're not just here to defend the special regimes, it’s about the reform as a whole.

Not everybody can strike, they’re scared of losing their jobs, so we're striking for them striking for ourselves, and for France. And of course for our children."

Retired local government employee Marie, 66, said: "For me it doesn't matter, but I'm demonstrating for my children. We're losing all the rights we have gained. What is happening in France now is very serious."

Among the workers marching transport workers, who are on indefinite strikes, as well as teachers and other employees who have staged another one-day strike on Tuesday.

Demonstrations were also being held all over France, with marches in Marseille, Bordeaux and Lyon among the biggest.