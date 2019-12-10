French word of the day: Bouffer

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>bouffer</i>?</strong></p><p>Because as we're approaching Christmas, you will probably be doing it a lot.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Bouffer </i>is slang for <i>nourriture </i>(food) or <i>manger </i>(to eat). <i>La bouffe</i> is a very colloquial way of saying food, and<i> j’ai bouffé </i>is an equally colloquial way of saying that you ate something.</p><p><i>Bouffer </i>has kind of a greedy clang to it, and French people often use it to express that they overate:</p><p><i>C’est fou comment on a bouffé chez ma grand-mère ce noël </i>- We stuffed ourselves like crazy at grandma’s this Christmas.</p><p><i>Tu bouffes trop vite, tu vas t’étouffer si tu ne t'arrêtes pas de temps en temps</i> - You’re eating too quickly, you’re going to choke if you don’t stop to chew occasionally.</p><p><i>J’ai craqué ce week-end, je suis allé bouffer un énorme Big Mac</i> - I couldn’t resist, I pigged out this weekend and ate a huge Big Mac</p><p>But you can also use it as a noun:</p><p><i>Elle est où la bouffe? J’ai la dalle !</i> - Where’s the grub? I’m starving!</p><p>Do keep in mind that <i>bouffer </i>is so colloquial that it’s bordering on vulgar, so never use this last sentence if you’re, let’s say, visiting your French mother-in-law for a Christmas meal. </p><p><strong>Other options?</strong></p><p><i>Bouffer </i>is also popularly used in the expression <i>se faire bouffer</i>, which best can be translated to ‘be walked all over’. Sport fans often use it to describe a big win or loss, or to show off and play tough before a game.</p><p>For example:</p><p><i>On s’est fait bouffer hier pendant le match</i> - We were eaten alive during the game last night.</p><p><i>Vous allez vous faire bouffer sur le terrain ce soir</i> - Your team will be walked all over on the field tonight.</p><p>Or, since it's nearly Christmas, here's a phrase you should only say when surrounded by your very close friends:</p><p><i>Je te boufferai comme ton grand-père bouffe une bûche de Noël</i> - I'll eat you alive like your grandfather eats the Christmas cake.</p>