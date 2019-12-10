French strikes: More transport chaos and a crucial government announcement on Wedesday

Transport services are once again set to be badly disrupted on Wednesday as workers continue their indefinite strikes over plans to reform the French pension system.

Unions are fearful that under the government's proposed reforms workers - especially in the public sector - will end up working longer and for smaller pensions.

But the government says that the current system of 42 different pension regimes is a mess and needs to be streamlined and simplified into one universal system.

You might not think it from the outrage generated, but the plans are still at the consultation stage and the government has not yet presented detailed proposals of what it plans to do.

This will be made a little clearer on Wednesday when Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presents detailed proposals.

Although the more hardline unions are saying that only the government's complete surrender over their reforms will stop the strikes, this might be the moment when the more moderate unions and the government begin looking at compromise.

Although Philippe himself has tried to dampen expectations , saying there would be "no magic announcements" that would bring the protests to a sudden halt.

"It's not because I'm giving a speech that the demonstrations will stop. The speech will even raise new questions, and that's how it should be," he told MPs from president Emmanuel Macron's centrist La République en Marche party.

But even if a spirit of conciliation does enter the air, there will still be widespread disruption on transport.

Here are the main points:

On the railways there will be a slight improvement with one in four of the high speed TGV services running.

Overall cancellations are running at about 80 percent of services.

🔵 CIRCULATION DES TRAINS le 11 décembre 🔵

📲 Retrouvez l’info en temps-réel la veille dès 17h sur l’#AssistantSNCF 👉 https://t.co/eiZMVDEquX pic.twitter.com/ShcY4hv3vN — SNCF (@SNCF) December 10, 2019

The railway disruption also applies to international rail services, as French signallers are among the strikers so any service that uses French railways is affected.

Eurostar has already cancelled some of its services until Friday, December 13th - click here for more information.

The same applies to international rail operators Thalys - which run services between France, Belgium and the Netherlands - and Lyria, which run services to Switzerland, both have already cancelled services up to Friday.

In Paris, employees on the public transport network RATP have already announced that they will be striking until at least the end of Thursday, so services will again be facing big disruption.

Many Metro lines will be closed altogether with only Lines 1 and 14 - which are automated - running as normal. Many other lines will be running a limited service and only during rush hour, although the number of lines that are at least partially open has increased slightly since the strike began on December 5th.

The bus and tram network will also see a limited service, as will the suburban RER trains, which have seen severe overcrowding in recent days as desperate suburbs-dwellers squeeze on to the few services running in and out of the city.

On the roads in and around the city traffic is likely to be bad again, recent days have seen traffic jams of up to 600km at rush hour in the greater Paris area.

And anyone driving in France is advised to be aware that blockades are continuing at seven of France's eight oil depots, meaning that many petrol stations are running dry. Click here for an interactive map showing which stations are still open.

In the air things have improved with fewer cancellations and most services running, however there is likely to be some knock-on effects after 20 percent of services were cancelled on Tuesday. Passengers are advised to check with their airline.

But there's good news for any parents who were left arranging emergency childcare on Tuesday as the teachers who were on strike on Tuesday - around 30 percent of Paris teachers and 10 percent nationwide - will mostly be back in the classroom on Wednesday.