France Facts: The government might pay for your spa days

<p>If life is getting a bit much, you may fancy a relaxing day at the spa to ease all your cares away - but wouldn't it be even better if the government would pay for it?</p><p>Well, in certain circumstances the French government will.</p><p>But before you rush off to book a day in the steam bath with a mani/pedi treatment, you should know that there are some limits to the government's generosity.</p><p>Firstly, you need to claim the reimbursement through your <i>carte vitale</i>, so you will obviously need to be registered within the French healthcare system first, either as a worker in France paying in to the system or as a pensioner through the S1 system.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190418/how-to-get-a-carte-vitale-and-why-you-need-one-in-france" target="_blank">How to get a carte vitale in France and why you need one</a></strong></p><p>Secondly you can't just decide to skip work and head straight to the spa, you will need a prescription for a <i>cure thermal</i> (spa treatment) from a doctor, so you will need to convince them of your need first.</p><p>And thirdly you will need to be suffering from one of the 12 conditions that the French system recognises as being treatable by spa treatments. Sadly 'feeling a bit tired and fed up with the winter weather' is not one of these, but digestive disorders, skin conditions, gynecological issues and rheumatism are all on the list.</p>