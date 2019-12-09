LATEST: One fifth of flights in France to be cancelled on Tuesday due to strike action

<p>The French civil aviation authority the DGAC has again asked airlines to cancel 20 percent of their flights on Tuesday, December 10th as strike action over pension reforms continue.</p><p>Flights had returned more or less to normal over the weekend after being disrupted on Thursday and Friday - the first days of the strike against President Emmanuel Macron's planned pensions overhaul.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191209/french-transport-strikes-what-happens-next-and-how-long-will-they-last" target="_blank">French transport strikes - what happens next and how long will they last?</a></strong></p><p>But on Monday afternoon the DGAC confirmed that it had again asked airlines to alter their schedules.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">[GRÉVE NATIONALE⚠️]Prévision du trafic aérien : Mardi 10 décembreRéduction de 20% des programmes de vol au départ et à l'arrivée des aéroports de :📍Paris-Charles de Gaulle📍Paris-Orly📍Beauvais📍Lyon📍Marseille📍Toulouse📍Bordeaux</p>— dgac🇫🇷 (@DGAC) <a href="https://twitter.com/DGAC/status/1204035872435429376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 9, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Airline ground crew at Air France are joining mass strike action in protest at plans to reform the French pension system - a move that unions fear will leave workers worse off and having to longer. The official retirement age in France is 62.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191209/explained-why-all-the-fuss-over-frances-special-pension-regimes" target="_blank">What are special pension regimes and why are the French striking over them?</a></strong></p><p>One of the French air traffic controllers unions - although not the main one - has joined the strike, meaning any flight that enters French airspace is potentially affected.</p><p>Flights to the two Paris airports - Charles de Gaulle, Orly plus nearby Beauvais - are affected by the cancellations, as well as Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux and Toulouse.</p><p>When flights were hit mast week it was mainly internal flights or short haul international flights that were affected by the strike. Long-haul international flights were not affected.</p><p>On December 5th Air France were forced to cancel 30 percent of internal flights in France as well as 15 percent of short to medium haul international flights.</p><p>Low-cost airline Easyjet were forced to cancel 233 flights to, from and over France.</p><p>Anyone flying in to Paris on strike days should also be aware that<a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191209/black-monday-for-commuters-as-public-transport-strikes-set-to-continue-across-paris"> public transport to and from the airports</a> is badly affected.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191206/flights-trains-and-buses-your-questions-answered-in-frances-december-strikes" target="_blank">Flights, trains, ferries and buses - your strike transport questions answered.</a></strong></p><p>Many unions have declared 'unlimited' strike action as they battle plans to reform and streamline the current, highly complicated system.</p>