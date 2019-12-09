France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

IN PICTURES: Black Monday of transport chaos in Paris

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
9 December 2019
09:22 CET+01:00
strike

Share this article

IN PICTURES: Black Monday of transport chaos in Paris
Photos: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
9 December 2019
09:22 CET+01:00
As mass transport strikes across France continued, Paris saw a 'black Monday' rush hour combination of high numbers of commuters, technical problems on one of the few Metro lines running and torrential rain.

Public transport across Paris has been badly disrupted since the strikes began on Thursday, with just two of the city's 16 Metro lines running as normal and bus and tram services severely limited - many running only during rush hours.

 

READ ALSO 'Black Monday in Paris' - transport chaos and torrential rain on day 5 of strikes

But the mood on Thursday and Friday was relatively calm as many people had opted to take the days as holiday days or work from home, while fine weather tempted others to try out cycling to work or taking an electric scooter.

On Monday, however things took a turn for the worse as tens of thousands of commuters returned to work, while torrential rain dissuaded all but the most committed cyclists.

 

Anticipating a busy day, city transport officials RATP had sacrificed many weekend services to concentrate their resources on Monday and were running four rush-hour only Metro lines in addition to the two automated lines - Line 1 and Line 14 - that were running as normal.

 

However technical problems on Line 4 only contributed to the misery.

Many people had apparently resorted to their cars, and by 8.30am 600km of traffic jams were being reported across the greater Paris Île-de-France region.

 

 

 
strike
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 'Unlimited' strikes in France in December: What you need to know
  2. Everything that changes about life in France in December 2019
  3. These are the medicines that French people have been advised to avoid
  4. Paris's Gare du Nord station partly evacuated over inactive bombshell
  5. Southeast France on red alert again as 'dangerous' floods and heavy rainfall storm in

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Noticeboard

01/12
Home repairs and renovations
21/11
VW Golf SW 2.0
16/11
buy a share of a french Chateau
24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
23/10
Help needed!! box of personal items lost in transit!!
07/10
Court summons: JOSSELIN ROGEBOZ
View all notices
Post a new notice