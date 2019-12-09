IN PICTURES: Black Monday of transport chaos in Paris

Public transport across Paris has been badly disrupted since the strikes began on Thursday, with just two of the city's 16 Metro lines running as normal and bus and tram services severely limited - many running only during rush hours.

Rue du Faubourg Saint-Denis, des centaines de personnes attend vainement un bus. Au moins 20 minutes qu'aucun bus n'est passé. pic.twitter.com/M4SpD3bIHD — Sébastian Compagnon (@SebCompagnon) December 9, 2019

But the mood on Thursday and Friday was relatively calm as many people had opted to take the days as holiday days or work from home, while fine weather tempted others to try out cycling to work or taking an electric scooter.

On Monday, however things took a turn for the worse as tens of thousands of commuters returned to work, while torrential rain dissuaded all but the most committed cyclists.

Anticipating a busy day, city transport officials RATP had sacrificed many weekend services to concentrate their resources on Monday and were running four rush-hour only Metro lines in addition to the two automated lines - Line 1 and Line 14 - that were running as normal.

Im not sure id recommend gettin the Metro in Paris today but many workers just have no choice but to try and wait and squeeze on. RATP Metro driver who isnt on strike tells me many of her colleagues are prepared for three weeks of strikes..#RATP #greve10decembre pic.twitter.com/5eVbAfZHp9 — Ben McPartland (@McPBen) December 9, 2019

However technical problems on Line 4 only contributed to the misery.

Many people had apparently resorted to their cars, and by 8.30am 600km of traffic jams were being reported across the greater Paris Île-de-France region.