French word of the Day: Chialer

<div><strong>Why do I need to know chialer?</strong></div><div><i>Chialer</i> is part of the everyday language and is very common in informal situations.</div><div><strong>What does it mean?</strong></div><div><i>Chialer</i> is more or less a synonym for <i>pleurer</i> (to cry), but <i>chialer</i> has a derogatory undertone. In fact, <i>chialer</i> implies that you are downplaying (or even mocking) a person's grief. In brief, you are not showing much empathy when using this word. An English equivalent might be blubbing or even whining.</div><div><i>Pierre n'arrête pas de chialer depuis que sa copine l'a quitté</i> - Pierre has been constantly blubbing since his girlfriend left him.</div><div><i>Mon gosse n'arrête pas de chialer</i> - My kid won't stop crying</div><div><i>Chialer</i> can also be used as a synonym for complaining, so you might translate it as whining or whingeing.</div><div><i>Arrête de chialer tout le temps!</i> - Stop whingeing all the time!.</div><div>In this specific case, you might also use <i>pleurnicher</i> instead of <i>chialer</i>. Both words are informal and interchangeable (although French Canadians only use <i>chialer</i> in this specific context).</div><div><div><strong>Origin of the word</strong></div><div>The origin of <i>chialer</i> is quite unclear. According to French dictionary Larousse, this verb might derive from the Middle French word <i>chiau</i> meaning puppy. In short, <i>chialer</i> means "to weep like a puppy".</div></div><div><strong>Expressions</strong></div><div>You can replace <i>pleurer</i> with <i>chialer</i> in any expression involving the first one.</div><div>For example the relatively common but bizarre phrase <i>Pleurer/Chialer comme une madeleine - </i> To cry like a madeleine.</div><div>If you wish to express your total absence of empathy, you might say to your friend in tears:</div><div><i>Chiale/Pleure, tu pisseras moins</i> - Cry, you will pee less.</div><div>However, we strongly advise you to refrain using this expression unless you want to give the impression of being a complete sociopath.</div><div><strong>By Jean-Baptiste Andrieux</strong></div>